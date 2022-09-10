Read full article on original website
Cool weather dampens fire spread, but several wildfires still burn in Oregon
Wildfire spread has slowed in Oregon as cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped keep the blazes at bay in many areas, allowing for the easing of evacuation orders near some of the state’s largest wildfires. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels in Westfir and parts of...
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
Overnight Construction on Liberty Street SE Begins September 19
Expect delays during the overnight hours on Liberty St. SE north of Mission St. as crews complete repairs to the sanitary sewer lines from Mission St. to Salem’s Civic Center beginning September 19, 2022, through September 23, 2022. This work will require the closure of 1 lane of traffic during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the west side of Liberty St. SE while the project is being completed.
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
Infighting, accusations disrupting small Klamath County fire department
Klamath County, OR — A group in Klamath County is sounding the alarm about their own fire department. Rocky Point is a small, unincorporated community with just a few hundred people, but its tiny, volunteer-run department is being driven apart by serious conflicts within the town. One of the...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
Southern Oregon firefighters honor fallen 9/11 heroes at Rogue Valley Manor
SOUTHERN OREGON — Each year there is a new story that is told and a moment of silence to remember all who served on that fateful day. After two years of not having an annual stair climb remembrance ceremony at the Rogue Valley Manor due to either COVID or fires that were in the area, firefighters were able to finally pay their fallen brothers and sisters respect on Sunday once again.
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
KLAMATH UNION HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS
Klamath Falls, OR – September 13, 2022 Klamath Union High School is conducting their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participants will assemble at Spring Street, proceed down Main Street, then turn left at 2nd Street and disband at Timbermill Drive. There will be brief interruptions of traffic at the cross streets and traffic will be held back on Main Street.
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
GoFundMe set up for Medford house fire survivors
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who's house burned down on Monday evening, September 12th. The McNeil family was out celebrating one of their children's birthdays when they got a call that their house was on fire. By the time police and firefighters responded, it was too late to get any of the pets out of the house.
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
