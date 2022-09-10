ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
City
Salem, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes

Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Overnight Construction on Liberty Street SE Begins September 19

Expect delays during the overnight hours on Liberty St. SE north of Mission St. as crews complete repairs to the sanitary sewer lines from Mission St. to Salem’s Civic Center beginning September 19, 2022, through September 23, 2022. This work will require the closure of 1 lane of traffic during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the west side of Liberty St. SE while the project is being completed.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Volunteers#The Shelters#The American Red Cross
NEWStalk 870

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVL

Southern Oregon firefighters honor fallen 9/11 heroes at Rogue Valley Manor

SOUTHERN OREGON — Each year there is a new story that is told and a moment of silence to remember all who served on that fateful day. After two years of not having an annual stair climb remembrance ceremony at the Rogue Valley Manor due to either COVID or fires that were in the area, firefighters were able to finally pay their fallen brothers and sisters respect on Sunday once again.
MEDFORD, OR
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

KLAMATH UNION HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS

Klamath Falls, OR – September 13, 2022 Klamath Union High School is conducting their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participants will assemble at Spring Street, proceed down Main Street, then turn left at 2nd Street and disband at Timbermill Drive. There will be brief interruptions of traffic at the cross streets and traffic will be held back on Main Street.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

GoFundMe set up for Medford house fire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who's house burned down on Monday evening, September 12th. The McNeil family was out celebrating one of their children's birthdays when they got a call that their house was on fire. By the time police and firefighters responded, it was too late to get any of the pets out of the house.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy