2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 14
The world of the arts, like many other institutions, is often less than welcoming to marginalized communities. Annik Dupaty, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Director of Events & Volunteers, joins the show today to touch on the issues she’ll dig into when she leads a panel discussion at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit about inclusion in the arts and ensuring everyone has access.
“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation
Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
“Unity is Power:” NAACP Dane County Branch announces return of annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair
2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Multicultural Fair is an event centered on honoring and celebrating the different cultures that live in Sun Prairie by bringing the community together for an experience of unique foods, performances, activities, and more.
Gabe Doyle to lead important discussion on mental health at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gabe Doyle will moderate a panel titled “Pushing Past Stigma: Mental Health Dialogues” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gabe is Chief Health Initiatives Officer at the FFBWW. He oversees Community Health Workers specializing in...
Annik Dupaty to lead panel on purposeful inclusion in the arts
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Director of Events and Volunteers Annik Dupaty will lead a panel discussion titled “Disruption: Beyond Initiatives and Toward Purposeful Inclusion in the Arts” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. For over...
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House
President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
“You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
Law enforcement, education, community leaders convene to address juvenile crime
About 30 leaders in law enforcement, education and human services from communities across Dane County – Madison, Sun Prairie, Marshall, Oregon and other communities – to discuss ways to collaborate to address juvenile crime. The meeting, held at the United Way of Dane County in Madison, was convened...
Viva México Festival 2022
La Movida 94.5FM/1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will host the 21st Annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s near east side. The annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day will feature plenty of delicious Mexican food to enjoy, traditional Latino folk dance,...
“Leading Our Way Forward:” Powerful lineup at 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit aims to transform Black women’s health
The 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit, which will be held virtually on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, a Madison-based organization that has really scaled up its team and the organization’s reach in the last few years as it works to radically transform Black women’s health.
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents...
Brandi Grayson to lead panel on the investor’s role in the community
Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson will moderate a panel titled “The Investor Role In Community Oriented Solutions” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters age 28,...
21st Viva México Festival will commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 18
La Movida 94.5FM/1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will host the 21st Annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s near east side. The annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day will feature plenty of delicious Mexican food to enjoy, traditional Latino folk dance,...
Oneida leader Laura Laitinen-Warren to lead discussion on teaching through the pandemic era
Laura Laitinen-Warren will lead a panel discussion titled “Lessons Learned: Teaching through the pandemic era” on October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit presented by UW Credit Union. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Laitinen-Warren is currently serving on the Board of Education for the...
City of Madison announces Maurer’s Urban Market for South Side development
The City of Madison announced Thursday that it is finalizing negotiations with Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market to open and run a new full-service, 24,000 SF grocery store at the Truman Olson project, located at 815 Cedar St. “I am very pleased that we are delivering on the...
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ro James to highlight Capital Land Music Festival on Saturday
“I’ve never been to Madison or Sun Prairie and I’m not really familiar with Wisconsin but I love traveling to different parts of the world and meeting different people. Honestly, I love to dive into whatever it is in your city that people love whether it be the place to eat or like a museum or shopping area that I should go check out,” says Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ro James. “So I’m excited to just tap into whatever Madison has to offer and to be able to share with the people my journey, my music, and my sound to continue to expand my audience … planting new seeds.”
Madison Common Council president, vice president “disgusted” at Alder’s membership in Oath Keepers
Madison Common Council president Keith Furman and vice president Jael Currie issued a statement Thursday saying they are “disgusted” that fellow alder Gary Halverson was a member of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers in 2020. Halverson’s past membership came to light in a list of current and...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Give everyone grace and space with Dr. Carlton Jenkins
This week, Henry talks to Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins about the history and context of teacher shortages, leading a school district through a pandemic, and how he’ll know when he’s succeeded. Listen now:
Black Oxygen: Madison is changing with Henry Sanders
This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
