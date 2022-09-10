ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 14

The world of the arts, like many other institutions, is often less than welcoming to marginalized communities. Annik Dupaty, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Director of Events & Volunteers, joins the show today to touch on the issues she’ll dig into when she leads a panel discussion at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit about inclusion in the arts and ensuring everyone has access.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation

Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair

2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Multicultural Fair is an event centered on honoring and celebrating the different cultures that live in Sun Prairie by bringing the community together for an experience of unique foods, performances, activities, and more.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Madison365

Annik Dupaty to lead panel on purposeful inclusion in the arts

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Director of Events and Volunteers Annik Dupaty will lead a panel discussion titled “Disruption: Beyond Initiatives and Toward Purposeful Inclusion in the Arts” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. For over...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House

President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Madison365

Viva México Festival 2022

La Movida 94.5FM/1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will host the 21st Annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s near east side. The annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day will feature plenty of delicious Mexican food to enjoy, traditional Latino folk dance,...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“Leading Our Way Forward:” Powerful lineup at 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit aims to transform Black women’s health

The 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit, which will be held virtually on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, a Madison-based organization that has really scaled up its team and the organization’s reach in the last few years as it works to radically transform Black women’s health.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ywca Madison Racial#Common Council#Kinfolk#Goodman Community Center#The Chazen Museum Of Art#Mexican#The Fam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Way
Madison365

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ro James to highlight Capital Land Music Festival on Saturday

“I’ve never been to Madison or Sun Prairie and I’m not really familiar with Wisconsin but I love traveling to different parts of the world and meeting different people. Honestly, I love to dive into whatever it is in your city that people love whether it be the place to eat or like a museum or shopping area that I should go check out,” says Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ro James. “So I’m excited to just tap into whatever Madison has to offer and to be able to share with the people my journey, my music, and my sound to continue to expand my audience … planting new seeds.”
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Madison is changing with Henry Sanders

This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy