Read full article on original website
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Drought Watch remains for 36 counties, DEP asks for continued voluntary water conservation
Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Sept. 13 after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but...
buckscountyherald.com
Department of State and Governor’s Advisory Commissions highlight voting access milestones
Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman and the five Governor's Advisory Commission executive directors on Sept. 13 highlighted the Wolf Administration's efforts to expand voter access and reminded Pennsylvanians Oct 24. is the deadline to register to vote in the November election. "Whether a voter is...
buckscountyherald.com
In rural Durham Township, building permits have tripled
Building permits issued this year in Durham Township have tripled the number listed in 2021. The zoning report presented at the township’s August meeting verified what has become apparent to residents throughout the summer as a drive through the township has revealed fresh lumber framing and other construction work underway.
buckscountyherald.com
Universal Free Breakfast Program begins Oct. 1 across Pennyslvania
On Sept. 9, Governor Tom Wolf announced his $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. "It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry," said Gov. Wolf. "I'm taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced meals normally, every student enrolled in public or private schools will have the opportunity to feed their belly before they feed their mind this school year."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Designer House and Gardens opens Sunday
The Village Improvement Association’s 47th Bucks County Designer House & Gardens offers more than 20 design areas throughout the house and gardens. Open for touring from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 16, Broadhurst is located at 2942 Holicong Road in Holicong (Buckingham Township). There is no parking at...
buckscountyherald.com
League of Women Voters: Election security for all types of ballots is crucial
Given the state of our democracy and the extreme differences of opinion regarding the direction of our country, the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 is critical. We must increase the proportion of Americans who will have their voices heard, by voting, and we must be diligent about ensuring that the election, both at the polls, and via mail-in ballots, is, and is perceived as, fair, not fraudulent.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks printmaker Susan Roseman of Pipersville is Drawn to Dogs
Connexions Gallery in Easton features “Drawn to Dogs” – a solo show by printmaker Susan Roseman of Pipersville. A collection of 70 works, the show offers a “dog endearing view” of numerous, humorous, unique portraits with attitude and a cat or two. An opening reception...
buckscountyherald.com
Warrington Lions host Rubber Duck Race on Warrington Day
Participants can win 10 cash prizes and the top 10 finishing ducks have a chance to win a $25,000 bonus prize. The Warrington Lions Club will host its third annual rubber ducky race fundraiser during Warrington Day, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. in the Neshaminy Creek at Lower Nike Park.
Comments / 0