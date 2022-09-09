Given the state of our democracy and the extreme differences of opinion regarding the direction of our country, the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 is critical. We must increase the proportion of Americans who will have their voices heard, by voting, and we must be diligent about ensuring that the election, both at the polls, and via mail-in ballots, is, and is perceived as, fair, not fraudulent.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO