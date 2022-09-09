Read full article on original website
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M highlights ACC's Week 3
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 3: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M in an ACC-SEC clash involving ranked teams. Miami leads the series 2-1 and broke the series tie in the last meeting, a 41-23 victory in 2008 at College Station. The Hurricanes moved up two slots in the AP Top 25 this week with their second straight win to start the season, a 30-7 triumph over Southern Miss, while the Aggies plummeted 18 spots after a stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was 7-1 against the Hurricanes when he was at Florida State (2010-17). It’s the first road game for new Miami coach Mario Cristobal. BEST MATCHUP
Sweet Carolina: NC college football teams riding high early
The basketball-crazed state of North Carolina has something other than college hoops to get excited about. It turns out its football teams are pretty good, too. For the first time ever, the state’s “Big Four” Atlantic Coast Conference schools — North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Duke — have all started the season at least 2-0. They’re a combined 9-0 with five road wins so far. Then there’s Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers are riding high after a 17-14 win at then-No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday, another eye-catching upset coming 15 years after the former Championship Subdivision team stunned No. 5 Michigan at the Big House.
No. 2 Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe after close call
Nick Saban doesn’t have to give his players a history lesson. The Alabama coach need only point to last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference stunners ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, incidentally the architect of the most humbling loss of his tenure in Tuscaloosa. His current players weren’t out of elementary school at the time. The second-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0), who tumbled from the top spot after barely surviving against Texas, host the Warhawks (1-1) on the heels of a huge week for ULM’s Sun Belt Conference brethren. Sun Belt teams pulled off upsets of Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska. That should get the Tide players’ attention. Saban, for one, can’t forget a stunning 21-14, 2007 loss to the Warhawks in his first season.
No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU for first time since 1990
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 12 Brigham Young (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1), Saturday. The Ducks play their second ranked opponent of the season when the Cougars make their first trip to Autzen Stadium since 1990. Oregon has won 29 straight nonconference home games, the second=longest active streak in FBS, including seven against ranked teams. QB Bo Nix had five touchdown passes against Eastern Washington last week after throwing two interceptions in the opener vs. Georgia. BYU won all five games against Pac-12 teams last season, including two against ranked teams. Jaren Hall is 7-1 as a starting QB against ranked teams. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
No. 1 again, Georgia visits South Carolina in SEC opener
Things to watch in Week 3 of the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK New No. 1 team Georgia visits South Carolina. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who replaced Alabama atop The Associated Press rankings, have outscored their first two opponents 82-3 behind quarterback Stetson Bennett. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to No. 10 Arkansas and face another huge challenge. It’s even tougher given the season-ending ACL injuries to linebackers Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba. But the Gamecocks’ Rattler passed for 361 yards last week even though nearly half came in the fourth quarter. South Carolina has struggled to run the ball and faces one of the nation’s best defenses. BEST MATCHUP
