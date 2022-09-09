Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 3: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M in an ACC-SEC clash involving ranked teams. Miami leads the series 2-1 and broke the series tie in the last meeting, a 41-23 victory in 2008 at College Station. The Hurricanes moved up two slots in the AP Top 25 this week with their second straight win to start the season, a 30-7 triumph over Southern Miss, while the Aggies plummeted 18 spots after a stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was 7-1 against the Hurricanes when he was at Florida State (2010-17). It’s the first road game for new Miami coach Mario Cristobal. BEST MATCHUP

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO