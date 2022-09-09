ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
KINGSTREE, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Real Estate
Mount Pleasant, SC
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Developers seek to purchase portion of town property

During September 6 Parks & Recreation Committee meeting held at Summerville's Town Hall Annex, Town Administrator Lisa Wallace shared that she had received a request from Robert Carnavale regarding leasing or purchasing a portion of town-owned property near Jessen Boat Landing. Chairman Bob Jackson and committee members Aaron Brown and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary September14, 2022

William Watson "Bill" McCullough, 74, died Monday, August 15, 2022, in his beloved town of Uzes in southern France after an illness. Graveside services will be 3 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3905 Big Woods Road, Kingstree, SC. Bill's family will receive friends at 4 PM following the service at 624 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 9/27, Ronald McCullough

Applecool Storage will hold a public auction to sell household and other goods belonging to the individuals listed below to satisfy a lien at the location of 3119 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440, on 9/27/22 at 11:00 AM: Ronald McCullough, unit 259: mattresses, drawer, TV stand. Stephanie Cooper, unit 5114: toolboxes, gun safe, generator, bags and boxes, chairs, VCR, model ships. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Applecool Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. (843) 833-5360 AD# 2022362.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

BURNETT, Dolly W., 97, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. CAMP, John P., 87, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. DYKES, Dorothy S., 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. GAILLARD, Fredrick Kentrell,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

SC inland ports limit cargo, Amtrak cancels as US rail strike looms

Editor's note: This story was written prior to news Sept. 15 that a nationwide rail strike has been averted. The State Ports Authority has canceled plans to limit cargo at its inland ports and the facilities are operating normally. The Port of Charleston, which moves about a quarter of its...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The King's Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree

The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Home destroyed during Sunday fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze. Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

