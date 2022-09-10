Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Garcia tallies hat trick in Shelby victory over Oakridge
The Shelby boys soccer team stunned West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Wednesday evening. The Tigers controlled the game and won, 8-1. Mason Garcia led the offense with a hat trick, while Carson Claeys followed with two goals. Mauricio Castillo, Wyatt Dickman and Christian Peterson each added a goal. Logan...
localsportsjournal.com
Van Duinen scores two goals to lead Spring Lake over Fruitport
The Spring Lake boys soccer team claimed a win over rival Fruitport on Monday evening. The Lakers topped the Trojans by a score of 3-1. Bryce Van Duinen led the attack with two goals, while Will Rudd added a single score and an assist. Fruitport’s Brady Brown netted the lone...
localsportsjournal.com
Nine area football teams ranked headed into week #4
MUSKEGON–Nine area high school football teams appear on the first Associated Press rankings of the season. Most coaches don’t take a whole lot of stock in the rankings, but it does give football fans something to talk about when discussing their team’s fortunes through the first three weeks of the season.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland East 5-1 in Tuesday soccer action
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team fell to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green play on Tuesday evening. Reeths-Puffer dropped a 5-1 decision. The Rockets dominated possession, but fell behind early and struggled to create scoring opportunities. Isaac Ritsema scored the lone goal off of an assist from JT Fansler for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont volleyball cruises past Manistee in three sets Wednesday
Fremont hosted Manistee in its first home West Michigan Conference-Lakes match on Tuesday night and came away with a three-set victory, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11. Offensive leaders for the Packers included Carle Bruggema, Kendall Barnhart and Avery Christofferson, who each had six service aces. Sage Vandenberg led the attackers with 12...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets
The Montague volleyball team cruised past Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday. The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-9. Alissa Wynn scored seven aces, while Jordan Netcott added eight digs and six aces. Laura Borras had six digs and two aces and Maizie Collins...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks score three goals in 2nd half and get by Kellogg Community College
MCC (3-1) will play host to Lakeland Community College on Saturday.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores takes top spot at OK Green golf jamboree
The Mona Shores girls golf team escaped with a slim one-point win over the Zeeland West Dux golf team on Wednesday afternoon (187-188). The jamboree was played at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck. Following the Sailors and Dux were Reeths-Puffer, which shot a 229. Zeeland East shot 257, good for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Eagles Outlast Kentwood Grand River Prep in 2-1 Victory
The Eagles of Kent City hosted Kentwood Grand River Prep in Monday non-conference soccer action on Monday afternoon and came away with a slim 2-1 win. Kent City came into the game as the more experienced team with 8 games already under their belt, while the Titans had only played two.
localsportsjournal.com
Claeys scores two goals as Shelby shuts out Muskegon Catholic Central 5-0
MUSKEGON – — The Shelby boys varsity soccer team routed Muskegon Catholic Central on Monday evening. The Tigers shut out the Crusaders by a score of 5-0. Carson Claeys led the Tigers’ offense with a pair of goals, while Ignacio Ortiz, Edgar Valenzuela and Mauricio Castillo added a goal apiece.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City wins final three sets to beat Morley Stanwood in five-set thriller
The Kent City Eagles hosted the Mohawks of Morley Stanwood in Tuesday night volleyball action and took home the come-from-behind victory in five sets. This latest installment of the Kent City-Morley Stanwood rivalry came after the Mohawks knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs last year in the district finals.
localsportsjournal.com
Sailors improve to 14-4 as they cruise past Wyoming in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team breezed by Wyoming for an OK Conference-Green win on Tuesday evening. The Sailors downed Wyoming in three straight sets (25-8, 25-10, 25-13). Mallory Hogston scored five aces and made three kills, while Ava Dunn added six kills and three digs. Jersey VanderWall chipped in seven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Lasser scores two goals as North Muskegon upsets Oakridge
The North Muskegon boys soccer team pulled off the upset over Western Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Eagles by a score of 2-1 and handed them their first loss of the season. Max Lasser led the way scoring both goals for the Norse off...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont goes 0-3 in Monday volleyball action
CADILLAC – — The Fremont volleyball team battled hard but went 0-3 in a quad match on Monday. The Packers fell to Cadillac (17-25, 23-25), Traverse City St. Francis (19-25, 9-25) and McBain (9-25, 21-25). Carle Bruggema led in production with 33 assists, 22 digs, 14 kills, four...
localsportsjournal.com
Holmes and Wendt score a pair of goals as Ludington gets by Whitehall
It was a lot tougher game than the final score would seem to indicate, as Whitehall stayed with Ludington throughout before the Orioles prevailed, 5-1 at Oriole Field on Monday night. The Orioles extended their winning streak to four straight, improving their record to 10-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont volleyball drops each match at Cadillac quad
The Fremont volleyball team battled hard but lost all three of its matches in a quad on Monday. The Packers fell to Cadillac (17-25, 23-25), Traverse City St. Francis (19-25, 9-25) and McBain (9-25, 21-25). Carle Bruggema led in production with 33 assists, 22 digs, 14 kills, four blocks and...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon tops Newaygo and Whitehall in Tuesday volleyball action
The North Muskegon volleyball team won the day with a 2-0 finish in a tri-match against Whitehall and Newaygo on Monday evening. The Norse defeated Newaygo in two sets (25-20, 25-12) and Whitehall in three sets (13-25, 25-20, 15-11). Natalie Pannucci posted 19 digs, 15 kills and six blocks for...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon edges Grant 5-3 in tennis action
GRANT – — The North Muskegon boys tennis team took down the Grant Tigers on Monday. The Norse claimed victory by a score of 5-3. North Muskegon (3-16-1) will compete in a tri-match hosted by Wyoming Kelloggsville on Thursday. Grant will travel to Whitehall on Monday (Sept. 19).
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee comes from behind in the second half to beat Hart 3-2
Playing exceedingly well before its home fans, the Hart boys soccer team very nearly pulled off a major upset in the West Michigan Conference when it took a 2-0 lead in the second half of Monday night’s game against Manistee. The Chippewas came into the game undefeated in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys, girls cruise to huge West Michigan Conference Rivers Jamboree cross country wins
It was all Hart in the first West Michigan Conference Rivers jamboree of the cross country season. The Pirates easily cruised to wins in the boys and girls division on Tuesday afternoon in a meet at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon. In the boys’ division, Hart took 7-of-10 top...
Comments / 0