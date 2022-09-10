ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basic marinades

By Sydney Johnson Knowles Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ausl7_0hpr3aju00

Marinating is an easy way to add great flavor to roasted meats and vegetables in no time! Use these basic marinades as guides to develop your own marinades with your favorite ingredients or ingredients you have on hand. There are literally thousands of marinade recipes, however, you really don’t need a recipe at all. A basic marinade is acid, oil and seasoning, but there really are no hard, fast rules. Use your creativity! Keep in mind, the amount of time the food should marinate depends on the food. Beef and pork can be longer (up to 2 days) than chicken, vegetables or tofu (a few minutes to several hours). Generally, fish is not marinated because it is too delicate. Firmer fish such as salmon or tuna may be marinated for a few minutes to ½ an hour.

Try these delicious marinade options:

Marinade for vegetables:

Ingredients:

· 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

· 4 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 teaspoon thyme

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or sealable plastic bag.

2. Add vegetables and marinate in the refrigerator.

Makes enough for 3-4 cups of cut vegetables

Marinade for Pork, Tofu, Slamon, or Tuna:

Ingredients:

· ½ cup soy sauce

· 1 tablespoon sesame oil

· 1 tablespoon ginger, grated (or 1 tsp ground ginger)

· Crushed red pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or sealable plastic bag.

2. Add meat and marinate in the refrigerator.

Marinade for Beef: Ingredients:

· 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

· 4 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 teaspoon oregano

· 1-2 cloves garlic, minced (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or sealable plastic bag.

2. Add beef and marinate in the refrigerator.

Makes enough for 1-1 ½ pounds of beef.

Marinade for Chicken:

Ingredients:

· ½ cup orange juice

· 4 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

· 1 teaspoon thyme or oregano

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or sealable plastic bag.

2. Add chicken and marinate in the refrigerator.

Makes enough for 1-1 ½ pounds of chicken.

