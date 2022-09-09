New mural pays homage to RFD and the National Championship Air Races

The City of Reno and the Reno Arts and Culture Commission will unveil a new mural located on the doors of Reno Fire Station 9 on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. Painted by artist Asa Kennedy, the mural is a nod to the Reno Fire Department and the National Championship Air Races.

Media, City of Reno employees, and the public are invited to participate in the unveiling.

The piece was commissioned by the Reno Fire Department and the City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission. It was paid for with funding from the City of Reno’s 2% for Public Art Fund, along with discretionary funding from Councilmember Weber.

“I am so excited to have this new and beautiful piece of art in the North Valleys,” said Councilmember Weber. “I hope it brings joy to the men and women of the Reno Fire Department, along with the rest of our community, as we set out to bring more art to our great city.”