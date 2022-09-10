Read full article on original website
McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville
JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
Column: Jackson back on track, Cape Central earns second win
The Jackson Indians looked like their old selves on Friday night against SEMO North Conference foe Farmington, trouncing the Knights 47-7 to take an early lead in the conference standings. It's looking more and more like the Indians will still be the team to beat in the conference and Class...
New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too
NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
Volleyball: New Madrid County Central versus Oran
Photo gallery from NMCC's five-set win at Oran on Wednesday, Sep. 14. NMCC won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, and 15-12.
Portageville girl hoping to receive multi-organ transplant
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A two-year-old girl from Portageville, Missouri is heading to Pittsburgh for a procedure only done at a few hospitals in the country. She’s being evaluated for a multi-organ transplant, something performed at that hospital fewer than 300 times since 1990. “She gets like four or...
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
MoDOT crews to begin repairs to Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Oct. 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heads up for drivers who travel across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Be prepared for lane and width restrictions at the beginning of October. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), crews will begin making repairs to the bridge on Monday, October 3...
Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought
Railroad Crossing to Remain Closed This Week in Obion County
Railroad crossing repairs in Obion County will continue this week. Shane Sanford, with CN Railroad, said the crossing at Pleasant Valley Road will be closed until Friday night at 8:00. Motorists must use an alternate route of travel at this location. On Monday, railroad crossing repairs will close the location...
Portageville girl with organ failure goes to Pittsburgh Children's Hospital
Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Mayfield man dead after rollover crash
A single-vehicle accident in Graves County on Saturday claimed the life of a Mayfield man. Deputies responded to the accident on US 45, and learned 29-year-old Jeremy McGarvey had crossed both lanes and dropped off the shoulder. The sheriff's office said it appeared that McGarvey had attempted to regain control,...
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Early Sunday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired. They responded and located the suspect, who took off running. Officers caught and detained the suspect as well as the suspect firearm. The arrested subject was Vincente Young of Cape Girardeau. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Young with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -After nearly seven years without a grocery store, the City of Cairo is expected to welcome one back before the end of the year. As I spoke to residents today in this community, there was false hope after false hope that a grocery store was coming to town. Now, leaders with this project say it’ll be opening in a matter of time.
