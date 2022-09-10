Two pit bulls attacked a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson on Wednesday afternoon. Golden police officers rushed to the home in the 15700 block of West 1st Avenue just before 3:35 p.m.When they arrived, the young male was at a neighbor's house where he got help during the dog attack. Officers found the two pit bulls in the backyard of the home where they were attacking the 89-year-old woman. Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim and used tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and the dogs. Each time the officers approached the...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO