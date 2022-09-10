Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
I hope that gentleman is going to be ok, but how do you ever fully recover from something like this. Cowards are probably running. Hope they catch them.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Related
Homeless Brevard County man accused of killing aunt and uncle denied bond
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A judge denied bond Wednesday afternoon to a man accused of murdering his aunt and uncle in their Brevard County home. What started as a suicide plan ended in a double-homicide, according to police. James Carson Green, 31, went before a judge for the first...
click orlando
18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Shakeia Shanae Owens ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 28-year-old Shakeia Shanae Owens BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Owens is charged with Failure to Appear reference to Battery on a Person 65 or older. She...
click orlando
Person of interest in Lake double homicide died of self-inflicted gunshot, Ormond Beach police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police now say the woman who was a person of interest in two deaths in Lake County died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a traffic stop. Investigators said Samantha Butler, 29, shot herself after crashing her car in the parking lot of a KFC along West Granada Boulevard on Aug. 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages
A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees. Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery. A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
cw34.com
Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
WESH
Jury acquits Ormond Beach man accused of fatally hitting girlfriend with truck
An Ormond Beach man accused of hitting his girlfriend with his pickup in March of last year and then taking off was found not guilty of the two main charges Tuesday. A jury acquitted 22-year-old Noah Motto of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash in the death of his then-girlfriend Ericka Dane.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
‘It’s a good neighborhood,’ neighbors say after 17-year-old was shot and killed, gunman at large
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find the person who murdered a 17-year-old boy late Friday night. The shooting happened on Domino Drive near Lake Mann around 1 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. John Taylor said there hasn’t...
WESH
Police identify nearly a dozen students behind 'prank' that sparked shooting scare at Mainland High
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School students are now back in the classroom following a shooting scare that ended classes early on Friday. Those responsible for the"cruel prank" that led to the panic may face charges or be expelled. Investigators have identified everyone involved, and they said charges...
villages-news.com
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store
10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
fox35orlando.com
Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
Comments / 4