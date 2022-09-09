Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Sentenced on Fentanyl Possession & Distribution
A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced 34 year old Darius Deal to 20 years in prison with all but eight years suspended which is to be served in the Maryland Department of Corrections, followed by three years of supervised probation.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Sentenced for Animal Cruelty
An investigation into a dead cat has led to a conviction for Christopher Truitt of Salisbury on a charge of felony animal cruelty and 2 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. A box containing the cat was found in December of 2021 on Dixon Road – the micro-chipped kitten had be recently adopted from the Worcester County Humane Society by Truitt. The investigation showed the cat died from blunt force trauma and strangulation and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office identified Truitt as the suspect.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Primary Results
Early numbers began arriving on the State Department of Election website about a half hour after the polls closed, however Kent County was the only of Delaware’s three counties that seemed to have all categories of numbers posting. With 5 precincts left to be counted – there were no absentee numbers posted for Sussex and few for New Castle County races. The first absentee votes in Sussex County races came in after midnight. Voter turnout overall was light with just over 13% of 571,219 registered Democrats and Republicans turning out to vote – either casting an early ballot, mail-in or absentee ballot or voting in person. It’s also unknown how many – if any – people might have registered to vote at the polls.
Comments / 0