BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory
30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
deseret.com
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address
Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road
A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
Hundreds remain displaced after fiery explosion at Aurora apartments
It's hard to miss the evidence of an explosion at the Parkside Collective apartment complex on E Alameda Avenue in Aurora. The explosion forced the entire complex to be evacuated into the rain on Saturday morning. A day later, the American Red Cross spoke to CBS News Colorado and said all 350 residents were still displaced.Aurora Fire Rescue says over 100 of those people and 25 pets were taken to an emergency center at Gateway High School. That shelter closed Saturday night, and those people were now staying in hotels, thanks to the Red Cross and the apartment's management company."At...
21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
