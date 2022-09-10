Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
disneydining.com
What We WISH They Had Announced at D23
Well, that is a wrap for D23 2022. It was certainly an experience. There were highs (Happily Ever After), lows (no more Harmonious,) and everything in between, but after we stopped to really let it all sink in, we asked ourselves, “wait, that was it?” It’s not that the announcements were bad per se, but we just wanted…more. Everyone’s a critic, as the saying goes, so we put on our Imagineering hats and thought about what we would’ve done if they had put us in charge. There’s nothing we would take away from what they announced, but we would’ve added a thing or two. Check out our ideas and see how they compare to what you’d like to see.
disneydining.com
Disney Leaves Big Character Out of New Splash Mountain Retheme
Two years ago, Disney announced that it would be rethemeing one of its most iconic attractions — Splash Mountain. Disney decided to make the change as more and more people noted that the theming itself was problematic, as it was based on the 1946 film Song of the South, which is increasingly being called racially insensitive. When the retheme was announced, Disney shared that the new ride would be based on one of its most popular recent films — 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.
disneydining.com
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneydining.com
The EPCOT Project Left Us Jaded but We Shouldn’t be: Why I Think We Got More Than We Realize at D23
The D23 Expos of 2017 and 2019 left us filled with hope. Disney announced so many exciting things. The biggest and best of them all was the reimagining of an aging EPCOT. Spaceship Earth was going to be reworked, the entirety of Future World was to be restructured, two brand new pavilions were going to be built in Future World: Journey of Water and Play Pavilion, a new roller coaster was coming, a new ride in France, a sing-along in France, a Mary Poppins attraction in the UK pavilion and more.
disneydining.com
Disney Tried to Shoot a Promo Video, Instead They Got Yelled At and Booed
If you are a Disney fan who loves to follow along to learn all the latest Disney news, then you probably know that Disney recently hosted its annual ultimate fan event, the D23 Expo. The Expo took place over three days and gave fans the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise, see unique performances, and attend panels to learn about the latest projects at Disney theme parks and Disney+. The Expo is a massive event that takes place every two years and draws tens of thousands of people to the Anaheim Convention Center, which is right by Disneyland Resort.
disneydining.com
Boo to You! Celebrate the Season With These Spooktacular Disney World Halloween Treats!
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our town of Halloween. Okay, so it’s not really my town — it’s Walt Disney World Resort. Jack-o-lanterns are lining Main Street, U.S.A, specialty merchandise is lining the shelves, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is in full swing. Visiting Disney World during Halloween time is one of the greatest times to be there, with the cooling temperatures and crowds that have lessened since summer.
disneydining.com
Guests Upset to Discover H2O+ shopDisney Orders May Not Be Fufilled
Guests who are fans of H2O+ were saddened by the announcement that the company would be closing its doors for good. The iconic brand of marine based bath products, with scents like Blushing Orange and Grapefruit Bergamot, has supplied Disney Hotels 2006. They cited poor sales and an inability to recoup lost revenue as their reason for closing.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Has Experienced Something That Has Never Happened Before
Not long ago we reported that there were only 11 dates left for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Today we have an update on that. If you were hoping to go this year you may be out of luck. The event is completely sold out. This has never...
disneydining.com
Disney Just Leaked a MAJOR Character Is Returning to ‘The Santa Clauses’!
Whip up a cup of hot cocoa and turn on the Christmas carols because it is nearly Christmastime! Okay, it’s only September, but it’s never too early to talk about the holiday season or the new Christmas series coming to Disney+ based on the popular Disney trilogy — The Santa Clause. The original Santa Clause films star Tim Allen as Scott Calvin — a toy company executive who is forced to become Kris Kringle when Santa falls off of his roof while delivering toys. By becoming Santa, Scott is able to see how the person he was was driving away the only people who cared about him. He decides to remain in the role of Santa and bring joy to children all over the world.
disneydining.com
Major Disney Resort To Soon Become Pixar Place Hotel!
When Guests are planning their Walt Disney World vacation, there are a plethora of Resort hotels to choose from. There is something for every price range — from deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort to moderate hotels like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, all the way down to incredible value Resorts like Disney’s Art of Animation.
disneydining.com
Celebrate Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month With Delectable Treats at Walt Disney World!
Every year, beginning September 15, we celebrate the beauty and history of the Latin American and Hispanic heritage. We also celebrate everything they have contributed to America — from food to art, fashion, and more. We celebrate throughout the country, and one place that loves to focus on the incredible food is Walt Disney World Resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
Disney Releases Official Poster For ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’
This past weekend, Disney hosted its biennial event, the D23 Expo — the ultimate Disney fan event. The Expo featured a number of incredible panels, meet and greets, giveaways, and more. As with past Expos, Disney revealed a ton of new and exciting news that had to do with not only its theme parks, but also its gaming division and, of course, its upcoming films and series.
disneydining.com
Original Little Mermaid Is “Thrilled” For Live-Action Remake and Halle Bailey’s Ariel
For the past few years, Disney has been hard at work on its latest live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The film will star Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, Ariel. From the moment her casting was announced, the choice to have Bailey in the lead role was a controversial one — mainly because people didn’t like how different Bailey looked from Disney’s original Ariel. However, Disney has stood behind the talented actress and — with Disney’s knack for casting the best of the best — she is sure to take the role of Ariel to a whole new level.
disneydining.com
WATCH THE TRAILER: ‘National Treasure’ Series Sets Premiere Date!
In 2004, viewers were brought into an action-packed historical adventure when Disney released the popular film National Treasure. The movie starred Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian who steals the Declaration of Independence to find a treasure that lies in a map secretly drawn into the document. While that sounds bad, he decides to steal it as a way to also protect the document from the movie’s antagonist — Ian — who wants the treasure and doesn’t care what happens to the Declaration. The film was so popular that three years later, Disney released a sequel film — National Treasure: Book of Secrets.
Comments / 0