ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokena, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener

Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
spotonillinois.com

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mokena, IL
City
Frankfort, IL
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Mokena, IL
Sports
Frankfort, IL
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
LISLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 20: Putnam County home sales

Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished Sept. 13 at $86.1 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.16 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $88. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $86.1 USD. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. employs...
OTTAWA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#Junior Boys#Bracket#Usta
spotonillinois.com

DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Watseka Purchasing Committee will meet Sept. 13

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 6:00 PM 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Review and pay bills 5. Other6. Adjournment... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
WATSEKA, IL
spotonillinois.com

'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
spotonillinois.com

DuPage County Finance Committee met Aug. 23

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. CALL TO ORDER2. ROLL CALL 3. PRESENTATION Care Center Budget Update Choose DuPage ARPA RequestARPA Updates & Requests FY23 Budget Presentation - County Clerk 4. PUBLIC COMMENT 5. CHAIRWOMAN'S...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy