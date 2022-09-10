ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener

Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
CHICAGO, IL
#Week Ending#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#The Boys#Worth
Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
LISLE, IL
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL
Tennis
Sports
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL
Will County Board Executive Committee met Sept. 1

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: I. CALL TO ORDER II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG III. ROLL CALL IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. WC Executive Committee - Board Agenda Setting Meeting - Jun 9, 2022 10:00 AM V. OLD BUSINESS...
WILL COUNTY, IL

