FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
How high did Mokena junior tennis player Casey Didrickson rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Mokena tennis player Casey Didrickson is ranked 6,671st in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 52 total points, split between 52 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Nicholas Perrelli junior tennis player earns 118 in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Sept. 3
Clarendon Hills tennis player Nicholas Perrelli is ranked 5,028th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 118 total points, split between 118 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener
Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
Football: Inside running back Evan Hull's emergence as Northwestern's unstoppable receiving threat
September might just be junior running back Evan Hull's month. As a sophomore in 2021, he recorded two games with two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. But in the Wildcats' first contest in September 2022, Hull brought his dominance to another level. Statistically,...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing Recognized as Notable Women in Law by Crain's Chicago Business
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing have been selected by Crain's Chicago Business as 2022 Notable Women in Law honorees. They are recognized for their ability to effect change, serve as a role model and mentor to other women attorneys and promote inclusive... Posted in:. Places:
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now
Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year
Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose...
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim
An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
Will County Board Executive Committee met Sept. 1
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: I. CALL TO ORDER II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG III. ROLL CALL IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. WC Executive Committee - Board Agenda Setting Meeting - Jun 9, 2022 10:00 AM V. OLD BUSINESS...
