Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
Two pending projects bring residential boom to Elgin's southwest side
More than 400 new apartments and townhouses may be coming to the southwest side of Elgin through two pending construction developments. The first of those projects received a nod of approval from the city's planning and zoning commission this week.
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
