Monarch Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Melissa London Hilfers, FOX’s musical drama series ‘Monarch’ revolves around the Romans, a renowned country music family. The premiere episode of the show, titled ‘Stop at Nothing,’ follows the matriarch Dottie Roman’s revelation that she is suffering from cancer. While the family members and admirers of the country music legend fear her imminent death, Dottie makes a significant decision concerning her life. Dottie and Albie Roman’s daughter Nicolette “Nicky” Roman tries to conduct a music tour to honor the legacy of her mother. The episode ends with a startling development that changes the fates of the Romans. If you are up for a magnified look at the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the prequel and spin-off of the original ‘Power’ series. It revolves around the youth of Kanan Stark, long before he became the dreaded antagonist (later anti-villain) that we see in the original series. The prequel follows Kanan and his family, especially his mother Raq, as they gradually establish control over South Jamaica, Queens.
