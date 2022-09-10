ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis "Welcoming Week" celebration puts emphasis on safety

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis is part of Welcoming Week -- the national celebration that brings together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to foster a sense of community. The one common theme this year is safety."Minneapolis has a long history and tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees into our city," said Mayor Jacob Frey.For decades, the City of Lakes has welcomed people looking for a better life. Immigrants from Russia, Laos, Somalia, and refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries now call the city home."They are a critical fabric of our workforce, of our economy and culture, and just who we are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Meet the three finalists for Minneapolis police chief

– The Minneapolis Police Department is poised to tap an outsider police chief for the first time since 2006, culminating a monthslong search for the person who will succeed former chief Medaria Arradondo, who retired in December of 2021. The three finalists are: Elvin Barren, police chief of Southfield, Mich.,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Kamps, a pallet company, acquires Minnesota pallet manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kamps Inc., a leading pallet company, has acquired Northland Pallet Inc. in Hugo, Minn. Northland Pallet specializes in pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions, serving customers across the state of Minnesota and north-western Wisconsin. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the...
HUGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group

Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

The new commissioner meets the community

Commissioner of Public Safety Cedric Alexander is wasting no time getting out to meet the communities of Minneapolis. On Aug. 25 he was introduced to the Phelps community at Phelps Park by Andrea Jenkins, City Council president and Ward 8 council member. It was Alexander’s third week on the job.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota nurses’ strike began Monday: What you need to know

(FOX 9) - Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota have walked off the job, with many picketing after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives. Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association, or MNA, are striking at 15 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the union.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Foliage Fling Queer Night at Insight: Market & Plant Swap

Monstera Plant Co. & Insight Brewing presents the Foliage Fling QUEER NIGHT AT INSIGHT: Plant Swap & Vendor Market! This event will be focusing on supporting and growing the Twin Cities Queer community through plants. All of the vendors present will be part of the LGBTQIAA+ community. ___________________. MARKET INFO:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store

Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
PLYMOUTH, MN

