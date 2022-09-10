ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Golden Griffon Marching Band names new director

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago

Dr. Matthew Halligan is the new director of bands for the Golden Griffon Marching Band at Missouri Western State University.

“Matt has the background as well as the energy and enthusiasm to take our marching band to the next level,” said Dr. Joel Hyer, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “The success of our campaign last year to purchase new uniforms shows how important the band is to Missouri Western and the community, and I’m excited to see where it goes in the future.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Griffon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
267
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy