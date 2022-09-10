Golden Griffon Marching Band names new director

Dr. Matthew Halligan is the new director of bands for the Golden Griffon Marching Band at Missouri Western State University.

“Matt has the background as well as the energy and enthusiasm to take our marching band to the next level,” said Dr. Joel Hyer, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “The success of our campaign last year to purchase new uniforms shows how important the band is to Missouri Western and the community, and I’m excited to see where it goes in the future.”