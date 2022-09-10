What favor looks like

People often say when you greet them, “I am blessed and highly favored.” But what is the meaning of favor in the bible? Favor means God stepping into your situation to make a worthwhile difference. Favor is also the highway that connects you to your destiny.

God shows us favor when we express remorse over our sins. It shows God that we have a contrite and humble spirit. Being humble is also a key factor in receiving favor from God. But what does God favor look like.

As many of you saw in the weekend edition of the Sampson Independent, there was an article of the front page entitled , “Roseboro Senior Day’s Triumphant Return.” That article was about the highly successful Senior Day held at the Roseboro Senior Center on August 31, 2022. That entire day and event was because of God’s Favor.

As the Site Manager, I was unsure as to whether to have this event, since we had not had such an event for three years. I did not start planning this event until August 1, 2022. I started planning the event by first asking God for his favor.

I had no funds, no vendors, no door prizes, and no assistance. I told Marie Faircloth, director of the Garland Senior Center of my intentions. She later called me the following day and said she would do all she could to help me. She eventually went out of her way to help me beyond measure. That is God’s favors.

I had several vendors call me about some other things. During those phone conversations I told them about our Senior Day event, and they all agreed to participate. They just arbitrarily called me out of the blue, but it was really God’s favor in action.

I wanted to have door prizes to give away but had no means to purchase them. A young author and minister saw me at Food Lion and volunteered to provide food prizes in honor of her deceased father, Edgar Robinson. That again was God’s favor at work.

Funds were a necessity to purchase food for the lunch we wanted to give to all those who would attend this event. I asked Butler Funeral Home and Butler and Sons Funeral if they would be willing to act as sponsors for the event by making a financial contribution to help us purchase food. They both agreed and donated. Their donation got us halfway to what I had budgeted. Again, I got a call out of the blue from a woman named Brenda. She donated the rest of our budget. That was once again God’s favor at work.

I still needed to find a way to come up with Bingo Prizes. We had always played Bingo for the Seniors at past events. Lo and behold, one of the vendors volunteered to provide all the Bingo Prizes for this event.

I will admit that I did not do a good job in advertising this event. I was concerned that we would end up with a small group of people. Because of God’s favor, we had the largest attendance in our history at this event. Even when the event ended, we still had people showing up.

God’s favor is available to all of us. But sometimes we have not because we ask not!!!