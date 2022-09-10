ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseboro, NC

What favor looks like

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEjzI_0hpqKwut00

People often say when you greet them, “I am blessed and highly favored.” But what is the meaning of favor in the bible? Favor means God stepping into your situation to make a worthwhile difference. Favor is also the highway that connects you to your destiny.

God shows us favor when we express remorse over our sins. It shows God that we have a contrite and humble spirit. Being humble is also a key factor in receiving favor from God. But what does God favor look like.

As many of you saw in the weekend edition of the Sampson Independent, there was an article of the front page entitled , “Roseboro Senior Day’s Triumphant Return.” That article was about the highly successful Senior Day held at the Roseboro Senior Center on August 31, 2022. That entire day and event was because of God’s Favor.

As the Site Manager, I was unsure as to whether to have this event, since we had not had such an event for three years. I did not start planning this event until August 1, 2022. I started planning the event by first asking God for his favor.

I had no funds, no vendors, no door prizes, and no assistance. I told Marie Faircloth, director of the Garland Senior Center of my intentions. She later called me the following day and said she would do all she could to help me. She eventually went out of her way to help me beyond measure. That is God’s favors.

I had several vendors call me about some other things. During those phone conversations I told them about our Senior Day event, and they all agreed to participate. They just arbitrarily called me out of the blue, but it was really God’s favor in action.

I wanted to have door prizes to give away but had no means to purchase them. A young author and minister saw me at Food Lion and volunteered to provide food prizes in honor of her deceased father, Edgar Robinson. That again was God’s favor at work.

Funds were a necessity to purchase food for the lunch we wanted to give to all those who would attend this event. I asked Butler Funeral Home and Butler and Sons Funeral if they would be willing to act as sponsors for the event by making a financial contribution to help us purchase food. They both agreed and donated. Their donation got us halfway to what I had budgeted. Again, I got a call out of the blue from a woman named Brenda. She donated the rest of our budget. That was once again God’s favor at work.

I still needed to find a way to come up with Bingo Prizes. We had always played Bingo for the Seniors at past events. Lo and behold, one of the vendors volunteered to provide all the Bingo Prizes for this event.

I will admit that I did not do a good job in advertising this event. I was concerned that we would end up with a small group of people. Because of God’s favor, we had the largest attendance in our history at this event. Even when the event ended, we still had people showing up.

God’s favor is available to all of us. But sometimes we have not because we ask not!!!

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Nonprofit offers a tiny solution to a big problem

So many of America’s soldiers sign on to serve, kiss their families goodbye, and deploy to far-away destinations and uncertain futures. While the threat of danger, harm, and even death may be part and parcel of the uniform, many soldiers return with few resources to reintegrate into civilian life. Incidents of mental illness and substance abuse are particularly high within this demographic, making them vulnerable to housing instability and homelessness.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All

Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

The Party Outback is coming

LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseboro, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Social District Takes Next Step

Patrons of some restaurants in Whiteville could soon take alcoholic drinks as they walk through downtown. The planning board has approved a draft Social District Ordinance. The vote came at today’s meeting of the board. A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, after...
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sampson Independent#The Garland Senior Center
bladenonline.com

Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest

Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Greek Festival returns better than ever

Kalos orsisate means “welcome” in Greek. And Fayetteville’s Greek community is pleased to kalos orsisate the region back to the Fayetteville Greek Festival, the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18 at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 614 Oakridge Avenue. The Fayetteville Greek...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
bladenonline.com

Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Dove’s BBQ

Dove’s BBQ, a family-owned-and-operated takeout restaurant that offers a variety of southern cuisine, is undergoing some major renovations in order to offer more to their customers and the community!. The Dove family is excited for the big things that are happening at their small business. The homestyle southern drive-in...
BLADENBORO, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy