onfocus.news
OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5
2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates.
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Takes Down Colby
Stratford wins in straight sets vs Colby. 27 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 15 “It was a rough night for the Colby Hornets, we put up a good fight but ran out of gas at the end. Our youth showed tonight, with 11 service errors and 25 hitting errors,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen.
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Shut Out by Tri-County
13-25, 12-25, 7-25 Kills; Reese Grimm- 4 Brooke Grossman- 2 Assists : Brooke Grossman – 6 Vanessa Pelot – 3 — Digs: Reese Grimm & Kaylee Jacobson – 11 each. “We got outmatched by a very good team tonight. They were big and didn’t make mistakes. We did some good things but they were too much for us tonight,” explained Pittsville Head Coach Buff Heller.
onfocus.news
Rapids Swimming finishes 6th at Terrors Invite
Wisconsin Rapds Lincoln took 6th place at the Appleton West Terrors Relay Invite. See the complete results here terror relays 2022 final results.
onfocus.news
Bloomer Sweeps Cadott Volleyball
Bloomer defeated Cadott in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25
onfocus.news
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022
Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Wallace Linzmeier
Wallace L. Linzmeier, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, where a visitation is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick and Aaron Linzmeier, Troy and Mason Kollross, Geremiah Schuette, and Isaac Linzmeier.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods encourages Food for Neighbors donations during Family Meals Month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods is celebrating Family Meals Month in September with a variety of programs, insights and recipe ideas to encourage families to enjoy meals together and help others achieve family meals as well. This year’s campaign focuses on helping families across the state of Wisconsin...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
onfocus.news
Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire & Police Commission Discusses Revenue Options
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Fire & Police Commission this morning discussed additional Fire Department revenue options as the EMS Enterprise Fund faces a more than $600,000 deficit. Multiple concurrent calls have been a contributing factor to the increase in overtime and staffing challenges at the department. With the...
onfocus.news
Suicide Death Review Team Formed to Review Prevention Initiatives, Recommend Improvements
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department are partnering to create a Suicide Death Review Team (SDRT) as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements. The formation of the SDRT is another important step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
WSAW
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
