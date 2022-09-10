ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, WI

onfocus.news

OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5

2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates.
EDGAR, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Volleyball Takes Down Colby

Stratford wins in straight sets vs Colby. 27 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 15 “It was a rough night for the Colby Hornets, we put up a good fight but ran out of gas at the end. Our youth showed tonight, with 11 service errors and 25 hitting errors,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Pittsville Volleyball Shut Out by Tri-County

13-25, 12-25, 7-25 Kills; Reese Grimm- 4 Brooke Grossman- 2 Assists : Brooke Grossman – 6 Vanessa Pelot – 3 — Digs: Reese Grimm & Kaylee Jacobson – 11 each. “We got outmatched by a very good team tonight. They were big and didn’t make mistakes. We did some good things but they were too much for us tonight,” explained Pittsville Head Coach Buff Heller.
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Rapids Swimming finishes 6th at Terrors Invite

Wisconsin Rapds Lincoln took 6th place at the Appleton West Terrors Relay Invite. See the complete results here terror relays 2022 final results.
APPLETON, WI
onfocus.news

Bloomer Sweeps Cadott Volleyball

Bloomer defeated Cadott in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25
BLOOMER, WI
onfocus.news

New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022

Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Obituary for Wallace Linzmeier

Wallace L. Linzmeier, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, where a visitation is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick and Aaron Linzmeier, Troy and Mason Kollross, Geremiah Schuette, and Isaac Linzmeier.
AUBURNDALE, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
onfocus.news

Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Fire & Police Commission Discusses Revenue Options

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Fire & Police Commission this morning discussed additional Fire Department revenue options as the EMS Enterprise Fund faces a more than $600,000 deficit. Multiple concurrent calls have been a contributing factor to the increase in overtime and staffing challenges at the department. With the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Suicide Death Review Team Formed to Review Prevention Initiatives, Recommend Improvements

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department are partnering to create a Suicide Death Review Team (SDRT) as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements. The formation of the SDRT is another important step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
WAUSAU, WI

