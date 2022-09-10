Read full article on original website
were screwed
5d ago
We need to take back control of our children and our communities and put a stop to wild out of control animals they have us in lock down no one feels safe while there out tying to enjoy themselves
Reply
11
Rita Sanchez
5d ago
Yeah, this diversity is going well. 🙄. Never, I mean never has this happened since I've been here. there is no respect or love between the races. we tried and tried for Years! Now you can't even go to football game without death threats! I'd like to know what our mayor and others going to do a out this!!
Reply
7
Johnny Doe
5d ago
Parents in these areas are bad, selfish people and raise the same. They create their own divide in society
Reply(1)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Red Wolves win postponed football game over Meteors, Soccer ties with Eisenhower
LANSING, Ill. (September 12, 2022) — Below are the most recent scores for the TF South Red Wolves:. Result: TF South beat rival TF North 27-10. After Friday night’s game was postponed at halftime due to public safety concerns, the Red Wolves and Meteors met again on Saturday to finish their game.
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
First Football Game In Illinois History Between 2 Black Women Coaches Will Be Played In Chicago Thursday
PULLMAN — A Chicago high school football game Thursday will be the first in Illinois history between two Black female head coaches. Konesha Rhea is in her second season as the head football coach for DuSable High School. Jousecelyn Mayfield calls the shots for Christian Fenger High School. The two will bring their teams to Gately Stadium, 810 E. 103rd St., for a matchup 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
oakpark.com
Legendary 1962 Friars football team to mark 60th anniversary
In this modern era of Illinois high school football, younger fans and alumni are more likely to recall great Fenwick High School teams from the IHSA state playoffs era, which began in 1974. But older fans will fondly recall a dominant squad that took the field 60 years ago. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelansingjournal.com
Marian Catholic High School celebrates first Mass of school year
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – Nearly 1,000 people gathered last Friday morning at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights to spiritually kick off the new school year and celebrate being an in-person community. Students, parents, faculty, and staff celebrated the first Mass of the school year...
thelansingjournal.com
Illiana Christian student named National Merit Semifinalist
DYER, Ind. (September 14, 2022) – On Wednesday, September 14, Illiana Christian High School Senior Ryan Smith was named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. Ryan earned this honor by scoring in the top percentage in Indiana on his 2022 PSAT test. Less than one percent of U.S. high school students score high enough to become semifinalists.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing’s 911 dispatchers now trained to advise during medical emergencies
LANSING, Ill. (September 14, 2022) – Lansing’s 911 dispatchers are now certified Emergency Medical Dispatchers, trained to better help callers respond to medical emergencies before paramedics arrive. The change will mean local residents calling 911 for a medical situation will have a different experience than in years past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Flooding: Basements, roads waterlogged, geysers shooting from the streets
Chicago was hit by torrential rains on Sunday, flooding roads and homes. Water jetted out of manholes and into the sky in some neighborhoods. Nate Rodgers reports.
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are the Best Burgers, Bars, Pizzas and More in Illinois and Chicago, According to These Lists
From pizza and hot dogs to haunted houses and universities, several Illinois spots have been recognized as among the best in the country. The titles of distinction were awarded to these local joints by various companies that have curated rankings and lists by sifting through pools of reviews, among other factors.
Amid rift over Gary police reforms, Indiana State Police try to 'reset' relations
Controversy continues to simmer in Gary, Indiana over state help to reform the city's police department.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
Person in custody after police standoff in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois - Midlothian police say a person is in custody after a standoff in the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
Comments / 28