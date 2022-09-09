Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Players to Drop (Week 2)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts consider on the fringe as you weigh your waiver wire additions for the week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Keenan Allen, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
Matt Ammendola signs with Chiefs practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad and will elevate him if Harrison Butker cannot play Thursday due to an ankle injury. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ammendola kicked in 11 games last season for the New York Jets. He made 13 of...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss several weeks
Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with the knee injury that led to him leaving Week 1 early. The San Francisco running back underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although the MRI will determine exactly how...
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) expected to miss 6-8 weeks
While the projection is 6-8 weeks for now, a clearer timetable will likely come once the surgery is complete and the recovery process begins. This timetable will keep Prescott out until late October or Mid November, so fantasy managers need to plan accordingly at the QB position. Cooper Rush came into the game Sunday and will likely take over until Dak is back.
fantasypros.com
Jacksonville Jaguars records three turnovers in loss Week 1
The Jaguars allowed 28 points while recording one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, six passes defended, and four QB hits in Jacksonville’s 28-22 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. Fantasy Impact:. Jacksonville’s defense intercepted Carson Wentz on consecutive plays Sunday but also allowed him to throw four...
fantasypros.com
Kadarius Toney only plays seven snaps in Week 1 win
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Kadarius Toney is fully healthy after the game, so his lack of playing time can likely be attributed to his inability to practice for most of the offseason along with missing the entirety of the preseason. The second-year receiver showed off his elusiveness and ability to make something out of nothing when the ball was in his hands on Sunday, but will need to do more of that if he wants to earn the trust of the new coaching staff. Toney should not be in fantasy managers' starting lineups, but should still be in contention for a bench spot due to his upside.
fantasypros.com
Jamal Adams suffers 'serious' quad injury Monday
Pete Carroll told reporters that safety Jamal Adams suffered “a serious injury” to his quad. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Adams was blitzing Russell Wilson in the first half when he suffered the injury and was immediately ruled doubtful to return. It isn't clear how long he will be sidelined, but regardless this is a huge loss to the Seahawks defense.
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (hamstring) likely to practice Wednesday
Rondale Moore continues to nurse a hamstring but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will see how much the receiver is able to do at practice on Wednesday according to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kingsbury and the Cardinals will be careful with the speedy...
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in Week 1
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in the Saints’ Week 1 matchup with Atlanta. Head coach Dennis Allen stated, “I think he’s going to be fine.” (Katherine Terrell on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rib injury explains the reduction in touches from what we normally...
fantasypros.com
Rodrigo Blankenship makes two field goals in Week 1 tie against the Texans
Blankenship cost the team the win on Sunday, as he missed a 47-yard field goal in OT. The Colts kicker managed to escape blame from head coach Frank Reich, but this was certainly not an encouraging sight for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old is ranked as the K7 for the rest of season, solely due to his SOS remaining.
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith tosses two touchdowns in win Week 1
Geno Smith completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks Week 1 win over the Broncos. Smith started the game out on a tear, completing 17 of 18 passes with a pair of touchdown passes TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Smith did not do much in the second half, but the Seahawks defense was able to do just enough to lead Seattle to the win. Smith has played himself into the QB2 conversation of 2-QB/superflex leagues, but he does have a tough matchup next week against the 49ers.
fantasypros.com
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) considered day-to-day
Robinson was only on the field for nine snaps before having to sit out due to the injury. We should get a clearer picture of his status as practices progress throughout the week, but it's at least a good sign that he hasn't been ruled out for week 2. Sterling Shepard would likely see the most increase in volume beside Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney if Robinson is out.
Bears’ Legend Dick Butkus Takes Victory Lap After Packers Struggle
The NFL Hall of Famer tweeted about Green Bay’s offensive struggles before the season began.
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin (hamstring strain) could miss 'a few weeks'
Chris Godwin has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain following his leaving Sunday's season opener early and could be sidelined for a few weeks. However, the team is optimistic that it is not a major injury. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is an unfortunate situation for Godwin, who...
fantasypros.com
Michael Thomas scores twice in Week 1 win
Saints WR Michael Thomas caught five of eight targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Falcons. After essentially two years away from football and battling a hamstring injury for the last three weeks, Thomas showed flashes of the record-setting player he was in 2019. His surgically repaired ankle looked good and while he seemed to be on somewhat of a snap count, likely due to the hamstring injury that made him questionable, he faced no limitations. When healthy Thomas is a must-start, he could very well finish as a WR1 in 2022.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Quarterback Streamers (Week 2)
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Last week’s streamers were mostly successful. Jameis Winston was the QB6 for the week heading into the Monday night game, scoring 21.7 fantasy points. Meanwhile, the streamer to avoid from Week 1, Mac Jones, scored only 8.5 points as the New England Patriots struggled against the Miami Dolphins.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen headed for MRI Monday, likely to miss Thursday’s game
Keenan Allen is scheduled for an MRI on his hamstring Monday. With the Chargers scheduled to play Kansas City Thursday, he is likely to miss Thursday’s game. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Allen grabbed the back of his leg while running a route and was ruled out...
