nbcpalmsprings.com
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
Tropical rain helps firefighters battle Hemet-area brushfire
A tropical storm has helped firefighters establish containment lines around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, but full containment was not expected until the weekend, authorities said.
Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Mountain communities survive Fairview Fire
Nificant events other than the usual weekly meetings, book clubs and spiritual events followed by Labor Day weekend barbecues, music and art shows. But before the three-day weekend was completely over, at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, a wildfire was reported in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area outside of Hemet just below the mountains on Fairview Avenue at Bautista Road.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
knewsradio.com
Rain Dampens Fairview Fire; Now 49% Contained
Photo of Fairview Fire in Hemet Sept 5th 2022. Photo from CalFire. The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet is 53% contained. It has burned 28,307 acres since it started on Labor Day. Full containment is expected on Saturday September 17th. 21 structures have been destroyed, more than 11-hundred are threatened.
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Fairview wildfire
The Fairview fire erupted outside of Hemet, California on Sept. 5, 2022. The blaze quickly grew to 28,000 acres and evacuation orders were made for the families soon to be surrounded by the fast-moving fire. On Sept. 8, 2022, Rick and Dawnie Roberts were one of the families affected by the Fairview fire. They mounted a defense with their sprinkler system, hosing down their roof and preparing an additional water truck. Thanks to these precautions, the help of the Ventura County Fire Department and many drops of water from the air support, their home was safe from the fire by sunset.
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger
With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
verticalmag.com
Rescue 9: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit’s new H145
Estimated reading time 17 minutes, 49 seconds. Since the early 2000s, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit (RCSDAU) has operated as many as five Airbus AS350/H125 AStar helicopters. The current fleet consists of one B2, two B3 and two B3E models, each configured with a compliment of mission equipment and external rescue hoists.
Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home
The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals
Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time. STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
5-alarm fire erupts near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted today in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior.
Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash
Leaders in one valley community are hoping to make improvements to a road where a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed after getting off her school bus last December. At a meeting Tuesday, the Desert Edge community council heard an update on funding county officials applied for to improve sidewalk safety in The post Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash appeared first on KESQ.
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio
A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3. First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead. There was The post Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
