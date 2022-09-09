Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
Affordable apartments near Greenville's Unity Park a few years away
GREENVILLE — Hundreds of apartments in four planned affordable developments around Unity Park will go on the market over the next two to three years. Greenville Housing Fund CEO Bryan Brown said he hopes to begin construction on the first of four coming projects near the end of 2022, and on the rest within the next year.
Bonds approved for 196 affordable townhomes in western Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG — Meadow Creek housing development is scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 in western Spartanburg County to provide attainable housing for residents based on income. Spartanburg City Council approved a request from Spartanburg Housing on Sept. 12 to issue $27 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to...
Union library hosts mobile law office for underserved, rural community
UNION — The University of South Carolina School of Law and the South Carolina Bar have partnered to bring free legal services to low-income residents in Union County. Residents who qualify will receive simple will preparation and health care power of attorney documentation at no cost from Palmetto Leader, a mobile law office in which USC School of Law provides free legal services to underserved communities across South Carolina.
Greenville finalizes Nov. 8 ballot, but councilman won't concede primary defeat
GREENVILLE — Despite a protest lodged by longtime Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill over his defeat in the Republican primary, the county elections board has set the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. Joey Russo will be listed as the District 17 Republican candidate on the ballot, running...
Clemson star says he's LeBron on the court. Dabo Swinney calls him a 'monster' on the field.
CLEMSON — There is a half-smile on Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro's face as he speaks about his athletic abilities. Basketball, specifically. Is there a player on the Tigers' football roster that can challenge him on the hardwood?. “Nah, nobody’s close to me,” Orhorhoro said, smiling, but trying his...
