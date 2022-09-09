ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
The Post and Courier

2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans

SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
The Post and Courier

Affordable apartments near Greenville's Unity Park a few years away

GREENVILLE — Hundreds of apartments in four planned affordable developments around Unity Park will go on the market over the next two to three years. Greenville Housing Fund CEO Bryan Brown said he hopes to begin construction on the first of four coming projects near the end of 2022, and on the rest within the next year.
The Post and Courier

Union library hosts mobile law office for underserved, rural community

UNION — The University of South Carolina School of Law and the South Carolina Bar have partnered to bring free legal services to low-income residents in Union County. Residents who qualify will receive simple will preparation and health care power of attorney documentation at no cost from Palmetto Leader, a mobile law office in which USC School of Law provides free legal services to underserved communities across South Carolina.
