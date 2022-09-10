ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDCFS Child Endangerment Risk Assessment Protocol Advisory Committee met Sept. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Welcome/Introductions Review and approve May 2021 and November 2021 minutes Discussion of Topic for Annual Report Set Next Meeting Date(s) Public CommentAdjourn
Funding anti-violence efforts across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - On average, every six hours in Illinois someone is killed with a gun. The state has the ninth highest rate of gun homicide in the country. Ten months ago, in the midst of a pandemic-era crime surge, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declared gun violence a public health
Commentary: Scott Reeder - Eight years after beating, little changed

Should it take more than eight years to fire state employees involved in the beating of a disabled patient in a Illinois state facility? It's a question that begs to be asked in the wake of an investigation conducted by several news organizations.
