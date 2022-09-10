ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IA

Illinois Rock Island County Sheriff: "#RIPD is still taking applications for the position of police officer. Apply to be a Rock Island police..."

Rock Island tennis player Lucien Tarnow is ranked 8,340th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 48 total points, split between 48 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener

Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

