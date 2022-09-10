Read full article on original website
Illinois Rock Island County Sheriff: "#RIPD is still taking applications for the position of police officer. Apply to be a Rock Island police..."
Rock Island tennis player Lucien Tarnow is ranked 8,340th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 48 total points, split between 48 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener
Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
City of Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met Aug. 30
Here is the agenda provided by the board: MEETING CALLED TO ORDER ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS NEW BUSINESS 1. Firefighter/Paramedic Probationary Appointment (Steve Regenwether, Fire Chief) Explanation: Quinn Sunderbruch,...
