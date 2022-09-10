Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
wrul.com
Upcoming Jury Trial Vacated; Two Sentenced to Jail Monday
White County Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson tells WROY/WRUL News that the jury trial in White County that was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 20th has been vacated. Any jurors who had been summoned to appear for the September 20th and 21st dates no longer need to appear and will be sent a new summons if needed in the future.
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest suspect in shots fired case
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 22-year-old Mt. Vernon man in connection with multiple shots fired in the 500 block of Meadowbrook Road in Mt. Vernon. Initial officers on the scene around 1:30 Wednesday morning discovered evidence and the State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County State’s Attorney plans to appeal a decision to remove her name from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, a Democrat, took office after Brandon Zanotti resigned to join a private law firm. The Williamson County Republican Party filed a petition objecting to...
wish989.com
Wayne County Authorities Arrest Pair in Large-scale Meth Operation
FAIRFIELD – Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
wsiu.org
An emergency response drill is scheduled for Saturday in Franklin County
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with local officials will be conducting a full scale emergency response exercise this Saturday morning in Benton. The locations involved in the exercise will be the Benton Industrial Park Road and Franklin Hospital. Emergency response vehicles and equipment will be operating in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
KFVS12
Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road. According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for SIU Day.
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
14news.com
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are now facing charges in a Henderson rape case. Earlier this week we told you that 35-year-old Amy Hudnall was charged with several crimes, including rape. Her arrest warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult. Investigators tell us that the other...
kbsi23.com
West City man faces charges after stolen tractor found
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A West City man faces charges after authorities say a tractor was stolen from a cemetery. Darren M. Johnson, 32, of West City faces charges of burglary and theft over $10,000. A representative of the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery called the Franklin County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
Comments / 0