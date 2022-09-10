Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed reporters on Wednesday for questioning her insistence that Democrats will retain the House following the midterm elections. "Madam Speaker, you predicted that House Democrats are going to defy the odds and actually pick up seats in this year's midterm election and thus retain the Chamber. At the same time, we often hear calls for generational change within the Democratic Party and within American politics generally. Insider reported just this week that this Congress is statistically the oldest one ever. If Democrats do retain the House, do you plan to seek another term as Speaker? Why or why not?" asked one reporter.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO