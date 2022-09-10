Read full article on original website
Related
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nancy Pelosi insists Democrats will keep the House, chides reporters for belittling her ‘political instincts'
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed reporters on Wednesday for questioning her insistence that Democrats will retain the House following the midterm elections. "Madam Speaker, you predicted that House Democrats are going to defy the odds and actually pick up seats in this year's midterm election and thus retain the Chamber. At the same time, we often hear calls for generational change within the Democratic Party and within American politics generally. Insider reported just this week that this Congress is statistically the oldest one ever. If Democrats do retain the House, do you plan to seek another term as Speaker? Why or why not?" asked one reporter.
NBC blasted for pushing Twitter to censor conservative allegedly ‘editing’ Fetterman gaffe footage
Conservatives pummeled NBC News for a report accusing one conservative social media account of deceptively editing video of speeches from Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman to "create the perception that what he was saying was nonsensical." The report accused social media platforms of ignoring their own policies "against political...
Karl Rove: Democrats are in trouble if Republicans make the midterms a referendum on Biden
Fox News contributor Karl Rove offered midterm campaign advice to Republicans, Thursday, reacting on "America’s Newsroom" to a new Fox News Poll showing a majority of voters believe the Biden administration is incompetent. KARL ROVE: They're approaching one out of every three Americans [who] thinks [Biden's] competent and nearly...
Fox News
Rep Jim Jordan: These are not violent domestic extremists
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, made the case that the FBI is too harsh in its investigation of some conservatives being labeled as extremists on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. JIM JORDAN: I guess you get investigated now by this FBI if you display the flag, you own a gun and you voted for Trump. Somehow, you're now in that category that Joe Biden said is extremist or fascist. And they're going to investigate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Far-left Center for American Progress plays powerful role in Biden admin staffing, policymaking
FIRST ON FOX: The Center for American Progress (CAP), a leading progressive think tank, has a large influence on federal policymaking with many of its former employees flocking to high-level administration roles. The think tank's extensive influence in the Biden administration was on particular display in an April 2021 email...
Biden slammed for hosting Inflation Reduction Act celebration with ‘American's 401Ks going down the drain’
President Biden is being slammed for a White House celebration of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, the same day higher than expected inflation in August was announced. At the event on the White House lawn, Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act was the "single most important legislation passed in...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0