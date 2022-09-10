ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi insists Democrats will keep the House, chides reporters for belittling her ‘political instincts'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed reporters on Wednesday for questioning her insistence that Democrats will retain the House following the midterm elections. "Madam Speaker, you predicted that House Democrats are going to defy the odds and actually pick up seats in this year's midterm election and thus retain the Chamber. At the same time, we often hear calls for generational change within the Democratic Party and within American politics generally. Insider reported just this week that this Congress is statistically the oldest one ever. If Democrats do retain the House, do you plan to seek another term as Speaker? Why or why not?" asked one reporter.
Fox News

NBC blasted for pushing Twitter to censor conservative allegedly ‘editing’ Fetterman gaffe footage

Conservatives pummeled NBC News for a report accusing one conservative social media account of deceptively editing video of speeches from Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman to "create the perception that what he was saying was nonsensical." The report accused social media platforms of ignoring their own policies "against political...
Fox News

Rep Jim Jordan: These are not violent domestic extremists

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, made the case that the FBI is too harsh in its investigation of some conservatives being labeled as extremists on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. JIM JORDAN: I guess you get investigated now by this FBI if you display the flag, you own a gun and you voted for Trump. Somehow, you're now in that category that Joe Biden said is extremist or fascist. And they're going to investigate.
Fox News

Fox News

