Cooper, John Henry
John henry Cooper, 77, of North Logan, died on September13, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will be held on September 30th at 11:00 am in the Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will follow. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Helen (Hobbs) Robbins
Helen (Hobbs) Robbins 2/27/1944 - 9/12/2022 Margaret Helen Hobbs Robbins, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday September 12, 2022, in Weston Idaho at her home surrounded by her husband and two children by her side. She was born February 27, 1944, to Raymond and Margaret Palmer Hobbs being the middle of five children. She married the love of her life, Nolan K Robbins on Aug 30, 1963, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Burns, MIchael Monroe
Michael Monroe Burns, of Paradise, Utah, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Benton Burns, Sr. and mother Donna Louise Bihary Burns. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carmell Jackson Burns (daughter of Stan and Dixie Jackson), daughter Kara (Christian), sons M. Blake (Brenda), and Braydon, grandchildren M. Sullivan, Alex, Alysse, brother Al (Laurie), nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered family. Mike loved hard, fished with joy, and cooked with a passion for sharing. He would arrive at gatherings with a pan heaped with his latest smoked meat masterpiece and a generous serving of dad jokes. He was an artist of many mediums. Mike's stonework signs can be seen around the valley including Sizzler, King Nature Park, and the welcome to North Logan sign. He was most proud of his Tooele Firefighters Museum rock. His family feels his influence in their own vocations, hobbies, life philosophies, and affinity for horrible puns. His example showed his children how to be tough, patient, kind, and loving. He made the best of situations which looked irretrievably bad. Everyone you meet knows Mike, and they'll tell you something he quietly did for them with a skill you didn't know he had. He had a marvelous sense of humor, and a knack for accents. His ready supply was always entertaining, but the one that dropped everyone to the floor in laughter was his chirping cricket impression. Mike's family felt loved and hope everyone felt his zest for life. Memorial services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah. Viewing Friday, September 16th 6-8 pm. and Saturday, September 17th 10:00-10:45, with the funeral service 11 am. Services will be streamed via Zoom. Burial following the service, at the Paradise city cemetery. Donations for funeral expenses can be made at "Burns Family Funeral Expenses" through Gofundme.com Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by clicking the link under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
Crook, Gaines "Mark"
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Gaines "Mark" Crook on September 12, 2022, at the age of 74 in Smithfield, UT after fighting the hard fight against vascular dementia. Mark was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Gaines and Bettie Crook on September 6, 1948, as the oldest of 5 boys: David, Joel, Charlie, and Josh. He grew up around the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines, serving from 1968-1972. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on December 8, 1973. Together they had four daughters: Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica. He spent much of his career as a computer calibration technician, could always be found tinkering with his computers and testing equipment, loved to engineer, and was a math and science wiz. He was an enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving his Wards for as long as he was able, and was sealed to his family in the Los Angeles Temple on October 6, 2006. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Order of the Arrow, and a number of his daughters' Girl Scout troops for decades. A lifelong Scout himself, Mr. Fix-It, a true mountain man, there to help and guide any and all who asked, with his quiet observations. Mark is survived by two brothers David and Joel, his wife Debbie, daughters Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica, eleven grandchildren, and the legacy he left behind on the hundreds of youth he interacted with and inspired over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Gaines, mother Bettie, and brothers Charlie and Josh. The Crook family would like to give a very special thanks to the spectacular staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who became a second family during his last year and a half, who made his and his family's lives so blessed. Mark's memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM at 940 Three Point Avenue Logan, Utah 84321. The interment service with Military Honors will follow after the memorial at Logan City Cemetery on 1000 N 1200 E Logan, Utah 83421. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robbins, Helen (Hobbs)
Robbins Helen Hobbs Robbins 78 Dayton, Idaho passed away September 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Dayton Chapel, 825 N. Westside Hwy. Dayton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Fri. from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and prior to the funeral at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Starks, Mark Perry
Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.
Jorgensen, Jerry Grant
Jorgensen Jerry Grant Jorgensen 88 Hyde Park passed away September 9, 2022. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:45 AM. A full obituary can be viewed online on Allen-Hall Mortuary's website www.allenmortuaries.com .
Reese, Gordon "Wayne"
Wayne, 75, passed peacefully in his home on September 9, 2022. Wayne was born at home on December 11, 1946 in Layton, Utah to Gordon Wayne Reese and Delpha Lemmon Reese. He married his sweetheart, Betty "Diane" Jackson Reese on June 12, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple. All funeral services will be held in the Greystone Chapel Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 480 N 100 W in Hyde Park, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, September 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday, September 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 15 at 12:00 pm. Interment will be held immediately following the services on Thursday, at the Hyde Park Cemetery. The services may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82396990780 A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Floyd, Edward Dale
Edward Dale Floyd of Nibley Utah passed peacefully shortly after noon on September 8th, 2022. Dale was born April 24th, 1950, to Willie Ophas Floyd and Eva Ann Taylor. He was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in central Florida. Dale moved to Cache Valley in the summer of 1967 and graduated from Sky View High in 1968. Dale played the Trombone and Sousaphone in Sky View marching band, along with the guitar, piano, and harmonica in a local quartet band. Dale joined the Navy in 1969, he served as an aircraft mechanic during 4 years of active duty, stationed in Kingsville, Texas, where he met his wife, Carolyn Floyd. They married in the fall of 1970 and started a family in the summer of 1971. Dale completed his Naval service in 1973 and settled in Cache Valley. Dale was many things to this world, a mechanic, a carpenter, a welder, and a fabricator. He was known for his ability to fix things. Dale spent his career in the Maintenance Field for companies throughout the valley but was best known in agriculture machinery, maintenance, and repair. He was a blessing to the farmers of Cache Valley and would work tirelessly to keep the farm equipment working. Dale's best attribute was father, he was a comforting shoulder, a sounding board for an idea, and a phone call away when something broke down. He was always loving and kind, a great role model of patience, virtue, and love. He was a friend, cousin, son, and a brother. Along with a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a great grandfather. Dad is survived by his eternal companion, our mother, Carolyn, his five children and their spouses: Glenn and Denice Floyd, Mark and Kristen Floyd, Janet and Greg Hudson, Kevin and Cathryn Floyd, and Eric and Meghann Floyd, his sixteen grandchildren, his two great granddaughters, an older brother Lafaun Floyd, and the yet to be born of his line. Dad's legacy will live on in those of his family, his friends, and the loved ones he has touched throughout his exemplary life. Our Dad - a giant among men, will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten. Funeral service details may be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Keith Sterling Warren
Keith Sterling Warren 4/21/1976 - 9/6/2022 Keith Sterling Warren returned to the loving arms of his mother, brother, and grandparents on September 6,2022. Keith was born on April 21,1976 in Brigham City, Utah. Keith is the son of Barbara Ann Craghead and Jerry Keith Warren. Keith married April Helena Wilkerson on February 10,1996. Keith was the proud father of four beautiful girls and 8 grandchildren.
Petersen, Mary Belle (Brown)
Petersen Mary Belle Brown Petersen 90 Logan, Utah passed away August 13, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the Hyrum City Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Michelle (Herd) Ransom
Michelle (Herd) Ransom Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Michelle Herd Ransom, 67, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 17, 1955 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of six children born to Homer Christensen Herd and Dorothy Hunsaker Herd. Michelle grew up in Preston, Idaho...
Iris Lee H Wood
Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
Pearl P Lloyd
Pearl P Lloyd 4/5/1958 - 9/12/2022 Pearl Pentz Lloyd, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 5, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Morgan, Utah. She married Roger Wardell and they were later divorced. She moved to...
40th LoToJa Classic in the books; Greg Roper honored
While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those. Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - Sept. 14, 2022
Remembering 9-11, an annual memorial sponsored by the Preston Elks Lodge is truly memorable starting with the Veterans Parade, to the removing of the casket by the National Guard that represents the 9-11 victims accompanied by a Bag Piper. Talks were given, prayers were offered, film footage of 9-11, and the flag retirement ceremony are very thought-provoking. I appreciate the Elks Lodge members efforts to help us remember that fateful day.
Rural Route News - Sept. 14, 2022
Clifton/DaytonThe funeral for Larry Ward was held on Saturday September 3rd. Many family members and friends filled the Oxford Ward chapel and cultural hall to pay respects to this special man. Lining the street to the church were many blue and white balloons with messages tied on them. One could tell by viewing those balloons and the many table displays inside the church that Larry was a very devout BYU football fan.
Preston Elks Lodge holds 9-11 memorial events
In commemoration of 9-11, the Preston Elks Lodge held their second annual Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day’s events started with a parade on a flag-lined State Street from Stokes Marketplace to Preston City Park with veterans riding in a horse drawn wagon with seats, followed by a marching National Guard unit and a single casket draped with a flag in a horse-drawn carriagbe representing the 9-11 victims, along with fire trucks and ambulances.
Preston boys defeat Burley
The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
