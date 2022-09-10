Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Cooper, John Henry
John henry Cooper, 77, of North Logan, died on September13, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will be held on September 30th at 11:00 am in the Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will follow. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Helen (Hobbs) Robbins
Helen (Hobbs) Robbins 2/27/1944 - 9/12/2022 Margaret Helen Hobbs Robbins, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday September 12, 2022, in Weston Idaho at her home surrounded by her husband and two children by her side. She was born February 27, 1944, to Raymond and Margaret Palmer Hobbs being the middle of five children. She married the love of her life, Nolan K Robbins on Aug 30, 1963, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Herald-Journal
Burns, MIchael Monroe
Michael Monroe Burns, of Paradise, Utah, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Benton Burns, Sr. and mother Donna Louise Bihary Burns. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carmell Jackson Burns (daughter of Stan and Dixie Jackson), daughter Kara (Christian), sons M. Blake (Brenda), and Braydon, grandchildren M. Sullivan, Alex, Alysse, brother Al (Laurie), nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered family. Mike loved hard, fished with joy, and cooked with a passion for sharing. He would arrive at gatherings with a pan heaped with his latest smoked meat masterpiece and a generous serving of dad jokes. He was an artist of many mediums. Mike's stonework signs can be seen around the valley including Sizzler, King Nature Park, and the welcome to North Logan sign. He was most proud of his Tooele Firefighters Museum rock. His family feels his influence in their own vocations, hobbies, life philosophies, and affinity for horrible puns. His example showed his children how to be tough, patient, kind, and loving. He made the best of situations which looked irretrievably bad. Everyone you meet knows Mike, and they'll tell you something he quietly did for them with a skill you didn't know he had. He had a marvelous sense of humor, and a knack for accents. His ready supply was always entertaining, but the one that dropped everyone to the floor in laughter was his chirping cricket impression. Mike's family felt loved and hope everyone felt his zest for life. Memorial services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah. Viewing Friday, September 16th 6-8 pm. and Saturday, September 17th 10:00-10:45, with the funeral service 11 am. Services will be streamed via Zoom. Burial following the service, at the Paradise city cemetery. Donations for funeral expenses can be made at "Burns Family Funeral Expenses" through Gofundme.com Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by clicking the link under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Crook, Gaines "Mark"
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Gaines "Mark" Crook on September 12, 2022, at the age of 74 in Smithfield, UT after fighting the hard fight against vascular dementia. Mark was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Gaines and Bettie Crook on September 6, 1948, as the oldest of 5 boys: David, Joel, Charlie, and Josh. He grew up around the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines, serving from 1968-1972. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on December 8, 1973. Together they had four daughters: Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica. He spent much of his career as a computer calibration technician, could always be found tinkering with his computers and testing equipment, loved to engineer, and was a math and science wiz. He was an enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving his Wards for as long as he was able, and was sealed to his family in the Los Angeles Temple on October 6, 2006. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Order of the Arrow, and a number of his daughters' Girl Scout troops for decades. A lifelong Scout himself, Mr. Fix-It, a true mountain man, there to help and guide any and all who asked, with his quiet observations. Mark is survived by two brothers David and Joel, his wife Debbie, daughters Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica, eleven grandchildren, and the legacy he left behind on the hundreds of youth he interacted with and inspired over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Gaines, mother Bettie, and brothers Charlie and Josh. The Crook family would like to give a very special thanks to the spectacular staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who became a second family during his last year and a half, who made his and his family's lives so blessed. Mark's memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM at 940 Three Point Avenue Logan, Utah 84321. The interment service with Military Honors will follow after the memorial at Logan City Cemetery on 1000 N 1200 E Logan, Utah 83421. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Jorgensen, Jerry Grant
Jorgensen Jerry Grant Jorgensen 88 Hyde Park passed away September 9, 2022. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:45 AM. A full obituary can be viewed online on Allen-Hall Mortuary's website www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Starks, Mark Perry
Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.
Herald-Journal
Keith Sterling Warren
Keith Sterling Warren 4/21/1976 - 9/6/2022 Keith Sterling Warren returned to the loving arms of his mother, brother, and grandparents on September 6,2022. Keith was born on April 21,1976 in Brigham City, Utah. Keith is the son of Barbara Ann Craghead and Jerry Keith Warren. Keith married April Helena Wilkerson on February 10,1996. Keith was the proud father of four beautiful girls and 8 grandchildren.
Herald-Journal
Lloyd, Pearl (Pentz)
Lloyd Pearl Pentz Lloyd 64 Preston, Idaho passed away September 12, 2022. Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 11 am in the Mink Creek Ward Chapel, 7316 N. Capital Hill Rd, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Michelle (Herd) Ransom
Michelle (Herd) Ransom Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Michelle Herd Ransom, 67, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 17, 1955 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of six children born to Homer Christensen Herd and Dorothy Hunsaker Herd. Michelle grew up in Preston, Idaho...
Herald-Journal
Iris Lee H Wood
Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
Herald-Journal
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Carlos Eugene Thompson passed away September 8, 2022 in North Logan, Utah at the age of 91. He was born on December 9, 1931 in Clarkston, Utah and was the third child of Seymour Thompson and Mary Olive Peterson. Carlos spent his childhood living in Clarkston working on the family farm. In 1950, he accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the Western Canada Mission. Carlos also served in the Army, with a majority of his time being spent in Fort Knox, Kentucky and one summer on a ship unloading supplies near Point Barrow, Alaska. After his military service, he attended USU and there met and married Roma Nelson. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on December 21, 1957. In 1963, he started his own construction business that he ran until 2014 when he suffered a stroke and was forced to stop. Carlos was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years, such as member of the bishopric, High Council, and scouting. He would drive the scouts anywhere his 4-wheel drive truck would take them. Carlos is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roma and their four children; Paula (Kurt) Rowley of Syracuse, Utah; Lori Butterfield of Sandy, Utah; Craig (Kammy) Thompson of North Logan, Utah; and Brian (Erin) Thompson of Smithfield, Utah and 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilynn Brown and Kathy Behling. He was preceded in death by four of his siblings and two of their spouses: Keith (Charlene) Thompson, Jenna (Bill) McKinney, Elaine Greathouse and George Thompson and son-in-law, Tad Butterfield. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at his LDS church house, 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan on Saturday, September 17th. The viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 prior to the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . Thank you to the staff at Maple Springs for caring for him during the covid pandemic and his last days. In lieu of flowers, please play a game of "OH! Hell" with your family.
Herald-Journal
40th LoToJa Classic in the books; Greg Roper honored
While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those. Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Sept. 14, 2022
Clifton/DaytonThe funeral for Larry Ward was held on Saturday September 3rd. Many family members and friends filled the Oxford Ward chapel and cultural hall to pay respects to this special man. Lining the street to the church were many blue and white balloons with messages tied on them. One could tell by viewing those balloons and the many table displays inside the church that Larry was a very devout BYU football fan.
Herald-Journal
Preston Elks Lodge holds 9-11 memorial events
In commemoration of 9-11, the Preston Elks Lodge held their second annual Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day’s events started with a parade on a flag-lined State Street from Stokes Marketplace to Preston City Park with veterans riding in a horse drawn wagon with seats, followed by a marching National Guard unit and a single casket draped with a flag in a horse-drawn carriagbe representing the 9-11 victims, along with fire trucks and ambulances.
Herald-Journal
'Little Free Library' comes to Franklin
When Patsy Shipley read about the Little Free Libraries organization at Little Free Library.org, a nationwide non-profit organization, she learned that anyone can pay for a license from them and the organization issues each owner a plaque to put on the box. The address is then registered nationally online for...
Herald-Journal
Preston boys defeat Burley
The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.
Herald-Journal
USU students bring mobile, pop-up thrifting to Cache Valley, Utah cities
For Utah State University students Ellie Cram and Logan James, shopping for thrifted and vintage clothing is uniquely exciting. “It’s so fun,” Cram said, likening it to game or a challenge. “(You’re) trying to find that one piece. … You go thrifting with your friends and you’re trying to, like, get the good stuff before they get it.”
Herald-Journal
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Riverhawks escape Wolves; Skinner goes low again
With the Wolves nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers, it came down to the last scorecards being turned in. Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman and Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear were the last golfers from their respective teams to make it to the clubhouse at the Logan River Golf Course Monday as Region 11 got together for another boys golf tournament.
Herald-Journal
Money intended for motion pictures found in local tills
Counterfeit $20 bills have been found in the tills of small businesses in Cache Valley in recent weeks. On Sept. 6, the office manager at the Island Market in Logan sent a deposit to Cache Valley Bank. Later, the bank notified the manager of the local grocery store, Steve Emile, of a fraudulent $20 bill found in the deposit.
Comments / 0