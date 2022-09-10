Journeyman tight end Daniel Parker is in his fifth year of college football, and his first at a place other than Missouri. Parker spent four years as a deep rotation piece in the TE room for the Tigers, never amassing more than 15 catches in a single season. Now, he’s moved on to Oklahoma, where he’s expecting little and attacking every day like a true pro, according to new Sooners head coach Brent Venables..

