Worth, IL

spotonillinois.com

Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener

Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
spotonillinois.com

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
spotonillinois.com

Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 20: Putnam County home sales

Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished Sept. 13 at $86.1 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.16 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $88. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $86.1 USD. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. employs...
spotonillinois.com

DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
spotonillinois.com

'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
spotonillinois.com

Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16

Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village...
spotonillinois.com

DuPage County Finance Committee met Aug. 23

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. CALL TO ORDER2. ROLL CALL 3. PRESENTATION Care Center Budget Update Choose DuPage ARPA RequestARPA Updates & Requests FY23 Budget Presentation - County Clerk 4. PUBLIC COMMENT 5. CHAIRWOMAN'S...
spotonillinois.com

City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
