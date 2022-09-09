ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Good banter and eats at Huntington diner

Like most of my discoveries for Off the Eaten Path, they are unplanned by design. That continues with my recent stop at The Country Post in Huntington. A friend who works for the government invited me to lunch, and he had only a few minutes to spare. He’s got it down to a science.
HUNTINGTON, IN
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Visit Wabash County announces Boos & Brews Trolley Tour

WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a new spin on a past tour. Tickets for the Boos & Brews Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on September 21 at noon. Ticket holders must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Indy Kids Sale: Shop 90,000 items for babies to teens at big discounts

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 90,000 consignment items will be up for grabs at this weekend’s Indy Kids Sale for a fraction of the original price. The event takes place at Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville. The sale is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Presale shopping is Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15, but tickets are required those days.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
KOKOMO, IN
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller

For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Going to Luke Bryan? The Allen County Sheriff has some tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Luke Bryan will be performing part of his 2022 Farm Tour on September 15th, at Spangler Farms located at 8332 Martin Road, Monroeville, IN 46773. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department put out some information that may be helpful if you’re planning on attending.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance

MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
MONROEVILLE, IN
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
FORT WAYNE, IN

