South Central Tops Altamont in Two Sets in NTC Volleyball Action

South Central volleyball picked up a two set win, 25-9, 25-18 over Altamont in a National Trail Conference matchup on Monday night. The win pushes South Central to 3-1 in conference play for the season while Altamont drops to 0-3 in the NTC. The Indians, (4-6-1 overall) will look to try and get their first NTC win on Tuesday night when they host Neoga in NTC action. South Central (8-4 overall) will be off until Saturday when they will compete in the Vandalia Vandal Tournament.
