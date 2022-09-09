Read full article on original website
Vandals Golf beats Greenville at Home—Conner McCall with the low score for the day
Vandals Golf took on Greenville at Vandalia Country Club on Monday, with the Vandals winning as a team—171 to 2oo for the Greenville Comets. Conner McCall had the low score for the round with he and teammate Jonah Beesley both shooting under 40 for the day. Vandalia-171 Conner McCall-36.
South Central Tops Altamont in Two Sets in NTC Volleyball Action
South Central volleyball picked up a two set win, 25-9, 25-18 over Altamont in a National Trail Conference matchup on Monday night. The win pushes South Central to 3-1 in conference play for the season while Altamont drops to 0-3 in the NTC. The Indians, (4-6-1 overall) will look to try and get their first NTC win on Tuesday night when they host Neoga in NTC action. South Central (8-4 overall) will be off until Saturday when they will compete in the Vandalia Vandal Tournament.
