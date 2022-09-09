ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Altamont Shuts Out BSE, 11-0

Altamont pitching was dominant and Brownstown-St. Elmo’s offense struggled as the Indians shut out the Bombers 11-0 on Tuesday in National Trail Conference baseball action. After a scoreless two innings to start the game, Altamont put two runs on the board for a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. The Indians then bust the game open in the fourth inning with 9 runs to push their lead out to 11-0. The Bombers were able to hold the Indians scoreless in the top of the 5th, but could not get any runs on the board to extend the game, falling 11-0 in five innings. Altamont moves to 10-2 on the season and now sits at 5-1 in the NTC with two conference games remaining. BSE is now 6-7 on the season and 1-5 in the NTC. Altamont returns to action on Wednesday at St. Anthony while BSE will be home against Ramsey on Thursday.
Altamont Gets First NTC Win With Two Set Victory Over Neoga

Altamont volleyball picked up its first National Trail Conference win of the season, beating Neoga 26-24, 25-13 on Tuesday evening. The win moves the Indians to 5-6-1 overall on the season and 1-2 in the NTC. They will now have a week off before jumping back into NTC action next Tuesday at CHBC.
Lady Vandals Tennis beats Salem

No. 1 – Kaley Blomberg, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 , -, -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Amaziah Winchester, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1 , -, -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Savanna Davis, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 , -, -; No. 4 – Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Aressa Eisenhauer, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4 , -, -;
SEB Volleyball Takes Down Dieterich in Two Sets

St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball has won four in a row after beating Dieterich 25-20, 25-18 on Tuesday night. The win moves SEB to 8-5 on the season and they are now 2-1 in the National Trail Conference. They will be back in action on Thursday night to play their 8th match in 7 days when they host Windsor/Stew-Stras on another NTC matchup.
