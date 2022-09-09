Altamont pitching was dominant and Brownstown-St. Elmo’s offense struggled as the Indians shut out the Bombers 11-0 on Tuesday in National Trail Conference baseball action. After a scoreless two innings to start the game, Altamont put two runs on the board for a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. The Indians then bust the game open in the fourth inning with 9 runs to push their lead out to 11-0. The Bombers were able to hold the Indians scoreless in the top of the 5th, but could not get any runs on the board to extend the game, falling 11-0 in five innings. Altamont moves to 10-2 on the season and now sits at 5-1 in the NTC with two conference games remaining. BSE is now 6-7 on the season and 1-5 in the NTC. Altamont returns to action on Wednesday at St. Anthony while BSE will be home against Ramsey on Thursday.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO