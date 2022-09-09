Read full article on original website
Altamont Shuts Out BSE, 11-0
Altamont pitching was dominant and Brownstown-St. Elmo’s offense struggled as the Indians shut out the Bombers 11-0 on Tuesday in National Trail Conference baseball action. After a scoreless two innings to start the game, Altamont put two runs on the board for a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. The Indians then bust the game open in the fourth inning with 9 runs to push their lead out to 11-0. The Bombers were able to hold the Indians scoreless in the top of the 5th, but could not get any runs on the board to extend the game, falling 11-0 in five innings. Altamont moves to 10-2 on the season and now sits at 5-1 in the NTC with two conference games remaining. BSE is now 6-7 on the season and 1-5 in the NTC. Altamont returns to action on Wednesday at St. Anthony while BSE will be home against Ramsey on Thursday.
Ramsey Golf in action at Staunton in multi-team event
RHS – 190. Nate Brockmeier from Raymond-Lincolnwood with a 35. Grace from R-L with a 42.
Altamont Gets First NTC Win With Two Set Victory Over Neoga
Altamont volleyball picked up its first National Trail Conference win of the season, beating Neoga 26-24, 25-13 on Tuesday evening. The win moves the Indians to 5-6-1 overall on the season and 1-2 in the NTC. They will now have a week off before jumping back into NTC action next Tuesday at CHBC.
Lady Vandals Tennis beats Salem
No. 1 – Kaley Blomberg, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 , -, -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Amaziah Winchester, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1 , -, -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Savanna Davis, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 , -, -; No. 4 – Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Aressa Eisenhauer, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4 , -, -;
SEB Volleyball Takes Down Dieterich in Two Sets
St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball has won four in a row after beating Dieterich 25-20, 25-18 on Tuesday night. The win moves SEB to 8-5 on the season and they are now 2-1 in the National Trail Conference. They will be back in action on Thursday night to play their 8th match in 7 days when they host Windsor/Stew-Stras on another NTC matchup.
