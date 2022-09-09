ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

KYTV

Pulaski County, Mo. deputies investigating deaths of woman, man

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigates a man’s and woman’s deaths. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of State Highway 17 on Wednesday morning. Deputies found a man and woman dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death. Investigators have...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Wanted man faces additional drug charges during Camden County arrest

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A wanted man apprehended in Osage Beach receives additional drug charges during his arrest early Monday. Camden County Sheriff’s Office indicate the incident occurred when they conducted a search warrant on Three Seasons Road to apprehend a wanted felon, identified as 36-year-old Rory R. Borden. Deputies allegedly recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an unknown white powdery substance, pending a lab report.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon

A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
DIXON, MO
lakeexpo.com

4846 Spencer Creek Road, Camdenton , MO 65020

Looking for an updated home with plenty of privacy and stunning views everywhere you turn? When you walk in, you’re welcomed by vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, a spacious loft overlooking the home, and a brand-new kitchen complete with granite countertops & a large island. Featuring 7.73 acres of land with a partially fenced in area when you stop off the massive, covered deck, there is plenty of room for you and all your furry friends. The 30x50 shop is complete with finished epoxy flooring with additional storage above. Located less than two miles from Ha Ha Tonka State Park with incredible views, this would make this a great VRBO or investment opportunity as well. The water heater and water softener were new in November of 2020, there are too many updates to list, AND the home is being sold mostly furnished! Stop by today and look at this hidden gem tucked away in the woods. Seller is a licensed MO Realtor and is offering a one-year home warranty at closing.
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man

The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMZU

Juvenile seriously injured in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, MO - A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Miller County. The crash occurred when Elaine Steen, 67, was turning left from route C when Steen struck a vehicle driven by Andy Wells, 43. Steen sustained moderate injures and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of serious injuries. The four-year-old child was the grandson of Steen.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
COLE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says

One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male

The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Injured in Cole County Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
COLE COUNTY, MO

