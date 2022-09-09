Read full article on original website
Community Give-Back Music Festival to benefit Lebanon Area Foundation/Community Cares, was a big success
Online concert. Event entertainment concept. Background for online concert. Blue stage spotlights. Empty stage with blue spotlights. Blue stage lights. Online COVID-19 concert. Live streaming concert. Saturday was full of music, fun, and “giving back” for some Lebanon residents. The business group “Cigars and Scotch” organized a Community Give-Back Music...
PCA Guns in Rolla Burglarized
Rolla Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who burglarized PCA Guns shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police responded to the store in the 17-hundred block of North Bishop Avenue after receiving an alarm from the business. After securing the scene, officers were able to obtain security camera footage that showed the suspects forcefully entering the business, stealing multiple firearms, and then fleeing on foot. Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Detective Joey Lahman at 573-308-1213, or call the confidential tip hotline at 573-364-0111.
Recent offenders who have been sent to prison by Circuit Court proceedings in Waynesville
Recent offenders who have been sent to prison by Circuit Court proceedings in Waynesville include Bill Bennett of Waynesville. Bennett violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced him to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. Athosha Kattick of St. Louis entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license. Judge John Beger handed down a sentence of 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
Rocky Mount Man Posts $100,000 Bond In Child’s Death Case
A man from Rocky Mount has posted a $100,000 bond following his arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2nd degree, second-degree murder, child abduction, failing to drive on the right side of the road resulting in a crash, and failure to secure a child less than eight years of age in a child restraint or booster seat.
Charges In Biker Brawl Dropped
Charges against a 51-year-old Preston man who authorities believe was involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Blayne Curley of Camdenton have been dropped. The Miller County prosecutor’s office filed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Tonka Way-Con Ponder in July of last year following a shooting involving two biker gangs at the Casablanca Bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip.
Kidnapping and domestic assault charges in Camden County
An Osage Beach man is facing charges after a woman showed up at the door of a residence to call 9-1-1. According to a report filed by the Osage Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area and spoke with a man who was sitting in a car with a flat tire. The officer and the man went to a residence in the 46-hundred block of Lakehurst Circle, where the officer was able to speak with the victim, who was found hiding in a closet. The victim claimed that 62-year-old Mark Eugene Dickey hits her on a regular basis, tells her when she can eat and shower, makes her sleep on the floor or in the closet, and had taken her phone, birth certificate, and social security card. The officers recovered the victim’s laptop in Dickey’s car. Dickey has been charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, and harassment. He is currently being held without bond.
Homecoming at the LHS Alumni Plaza
The Lebanon High School Alumni Association will be holding a special event on September 30th. LHS Alumni will meet at the Plaza for Homecoming from 4pm, and Carol Bauer with the Alumni Association said current and former classmates will be there…. There is still time to purchase memorial bricks for...
A woman who was staying in a house without the owner’s permission has been charged with burglary
A woman who was staying in a house without the owner’s permission has been charged with burglary. Deputies from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 26-thousand block of Highway YY when a woman said she went to the residence and spoke with a woman who was moving a television out of her friend’s home. When deputies investigated the scene they discovered that someone had forced a door open, and found Jody Moore walking out of a bedroom. They later made contact with 35-year-old Lacey Gebhart, who had driven by the residence, and was stopped by officers. When questioned Gebhart said that she had been invited to the residence, by Jody Moore. When questioned, Moore told the deputy that Gebhardt had invited him to stay at the residence. When officers searched Gebhart’s vehicle, they found a driver’s license that belonged to one of the homeowners, crowbars, and a county road sign. Both Gebhart and Moore have been charged with burglary.
Constitution Week Proclamation
Last week the Laclede County Commissioners received a request to proclaim September 17th through the 23rd as “Constitution Week”. The request was made by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a national group with a local chapter in Phillipsburg. Chapter Officer Sarah Stewart attended the Commission meeting Tuesday morning and spoke on what the “Daughters of the American Revolution” are, as well as why remembering the Constitution is so important.
Miller County Cornhole Tournament
The Miller County Sherrif Association will host a Cornhole Tournament in October. All proceeds raised will go to the Miller County Sheriff’s Association which helps support the deputies and various community programs such as Christmas with a Deputy. Lunch will be available, and donations will be accepted. This event will be bringing your own beverage. There will be a limit of 16 teams, and tickets are $50 per team and $25 per person. To register, fill out a form provided on the Miller County Facebook page, and bring it to the tournament. The tournament will be on October 1st, registration begins at 9 AM, and the tournament starts at 10 AM. For more information, contact Megan Smith at 573-369-2341 extension 710.
Suspicious vehicle report leads to arrest
A report of suspicious activity near a convenience store in Camdenton has led to charges against a Camdenton man. The call came in on Friday after a U-Haul with a damaged front end was left parked in front of the convenience store in the 600 block of West Highway 54. According to the caller the driver of the uhaul ran from the truck and got into a car and left. Camdenton Police were able to track down the car which parked in front of a business that was closed. A passenger in the car, gave officers a false name and social security number, but he was later identified as Sidney John Dale Leslie, who had active warrants for his arrest. An officer allegedly saw a methamphetamine pipe in the floor board of the passenger side. As the investigation continued Leslie was found to be holding a plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine. Leslie is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Build a Scarecrow to win
In order to raise funds for various charities and scholarships, the Lebanon Downtown Optimist Club has developed a new event that will allow businesses and individuals to build and display a Scarecrow. According to Optimist Club President Jeff Stokes, they are taking registrations from businesses, churches, civic organizations, and individuals right now…
Osage Beach Body Identified
Osage Beach authorities have identified the body that was found floating underneath a boat dock on September 8th. The man has been identified as 36-year-old, Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach. An autopsy was performed on Monday, however a cause of death could not be determined. Williams was reported missing on August 17th, a few days after he had walked away from a job site where he was working. Osage Beach Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Willams’ death.
Staying Healthy Through the Flu
Flu season is on its way but it’s easy to stay healthy. The average flu shot can protect an individual for around six months and Alicia McAtee with the Laclede County Health Department says it takes about two weeks to take effect. There are several other ways to protect...
