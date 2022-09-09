A woman who was staying in a house without the owner’s permission has been charged with burglary. Deputies from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 26-thousand block of Highway YY when a woman said she went to the residence and spoke with a woman who was moving a television out of her friend’s home. When deputies investigated the scene they discovered that someone had forced a door open, and found Jody Moore walking out of a bedroom. They later made contact with 35-year-old Lacey Gebhart, who had driven by the residence, and was stopped by officers. When questioned Gebhart said that she had been invited to the residence, by Jody Moore. When questioned, Moore told the deputy that Gebhardt had invited him to stay at the residence. When officers searched Gebhart’s vehicle, they found a driver’s license that belonged to one of the homeowners, crowbars, and a county road sign. Both Gebhart and Moore have been charged with burglary.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO