Laclede County, MO

Springfield Business Journal

Summer 2022 Construction in the Ozarks

Editor's Note: In Springfield Business Journal’s summer 2022 project report, we’ve compiled 20 construction projects from the region representing at least $178 million in investments and 1.2 million square feet of new construction, additions and renovations. There’s a lot of dirt moving, as they say, and locals will soon reap the benefits of new and updated schools, medical clinics, apartment complexes, a sports facility and even a jellyfish exhibit. —Christine Temple, Executive Editor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

4846 Spencer Creek Road, Camdenton , MO 65020

Looking for an updated home with plenty of privacy and stunning views everywhere you turn? When you walk in, you’re welcomed by vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, a spacious loft overlooking the home, and a brand-new kitchen complete with granite countertops & a large island. Featuring 7.73 acres of land with a partially fenced in area when you stop off the massive, covered deck, there is plenty of room for you and all your furry friends. The 30x50 shop is complete with finished epoxy flooring with additional storage above. Located less than two miles from Ha Ha Tonka State Park with incredible views, this would make this a great VRBO or investment opportunity as well. The water heater and water softener were new in November of 2020, there are too many updates to list, AND the home is being sold mostly furnished! Stop by today and look at this hidden gem tucked away in the woods. Seller is a licensed MO Realtor and is offering a one-year home warranty at closing.
CAMDENTON, MO
County
Laclede County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
kwos.com

Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
COLE COUNTY, MO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
WILLARD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Charges In Biker Brawl Dropped

Charges against a 51-year-old Preston man who authorities believe was involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Blayne Curley of Camdenton have been dropped. The Miller County prosecutor’s office filed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Tonka Way-Con Ponder in July of last year following a shooting involving two biker gangs at the Casablanca Bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip.
CAMDENTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Injured in Cole County Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
COLE COUNTY, MO

