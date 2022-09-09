Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for $1.3 million theft and tax scheme
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court today for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was sentenced by...
KYTV
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ash Grove, Mo., woman in federal court for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long,...
Springfield Business Journal
Summer 2022 Construction in the Ozarks
Editor's Note: In Springfield Business Journal’s summer 2022 project report, we’ve compiled 20 construction projects from the region representing at least $178 million in investments and 1.2 million square feet of new construction, additions and renovations. There’s a lot of dirt moving, as they say, and locals will soon reap the benefits of new and updated schools, medical clinics, apartment complexes, a sports facility and even a jellyfish exhibit. —Christine Temple, Executive Editor.
lakeexpo.com
4846 Spencer Creek Road, Camdenton , MO 65020
Looking for an updated home with plenty of privacy and stunning views everywhere you turn? When you walk in, you’re welcomed by vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, a spacious loft overlooking the home, and a brand-new kitchen complete with granite countertops & a large island. Featuring 7.73 acres of land with a partially fenced in area when you stop off the massive, covered deck, there is plenty of room for you and all your furry friends. The 30x50 shop is complete with finished epoxy flooring with additional storage above. Located less than two miles from Ha Ha Tonka State Park with incredible views, this would make this a great VRBO or investment opportunity as well. The water heater and water softener were new in November of 2020, there are too many updates to list, AND the home is being sold mostly furnished! Stop by today and look at this hidden gem tucked away in the woods. Seller is a licensed MO Realtor and is offering a one-year home warranty at closing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue
(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
Why your waits at train crossings are growing longer than ever in Springfield
BNSF Railway, the main rail carrier serving Springfield, is one of the companies testing the limits of trains lengths. The Fort Worth-based company didn’t have anyone to go on camera. However, in a statement, Ben Wilemon, BNSF External Corporate Communications Manager, explained the railway’s perspective:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Rural Laclede County school district develops plan in case more bus drivers needed
Hartselle man released on bond for attempted murder charge. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office - deadly Pelican Point shooting not result of domestic dispute. Updated: moments ago. |. Does Burlington need more city-owned surveillance cameras?. Updated: moments ago. The City Council...
933kwto.com
Greene County Judge Rules State Rep Candidate Can’t Be on the Ballot
A Greene County judge has ruled an independent candidate for the 132nd District State Representative seat in Springfield has not met the threshold to be on the ballot because of invalid signature on his petition. Larry Flenoid II’s fate in the race was decided by Greene County Presiding Judge Michael...
Bodies of man, woman found in Pulaski County
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are investigating after finding the bodies of a man and woman Wednesday near Waynesville. The post Bodies of man, woman found in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Recreational pot petition will stay on MO ballot; judge rules
A judge in Cole County has ruled in favor of the Missouri Secretary of state in a lawsuit disputing whether signatures that were certified at the last minute were valid because they were verified by the state instead of the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“It’s a win-win for the state and voters;” Breaking down the recreational marijuana ballot measure
After a court ruling in Cole County Friday, voters in Missouri could pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of recreational marijuana in Missouri.
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
myozarksonline.com
Charges In Biker Brawl Dropped
Charges against a 51-year-old Preston man who authorities believe was involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Blayne Curley of Camdenton have been dropped. The Miller County prosecutor’s office filed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Tonka Way-Con Ponder in July of last year following a shooting involving two biker gangs at the Casablanca Bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip.
houstonherald.com
One injured in accident Monday in southern Texas County, patrol says
An accident early Monday evening injured one north of Mountain View in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers aid Kaden M. Ennis, 18, was driving a westbound 1977 Chevrolet van on Jacks Fork Road that ran off the right side and overturned at about 7 p.m.
Man wanted for domestic violence arrested for drug possession in Osage Beach
Camden County deputies who were conducting a search warrant on a wanted man ended up finding methamphetamine and making an additional arrest Monday.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
Comments / 0