Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Body Identified
Osage Beach authorities have identified the body that was found floating underneath a boat dock on September 8th. The man has been identified as 36-year-old, Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach. An autopsy was performed on Monday, however a cause of death could not be determined. Williams was reported missing on August 17th, a few days after he had walked away from a job site where he was working. Osage Beach Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Willams’ death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
lakeexpo.com
Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance
The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
2 found dead in Pulaski Co., investigation underway
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — This morning, Pulaski County deputies responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. The deputies responded to the call around 9:56 a.m. earlier today, Sept. 14, to the 25000 block of Highway 17 in Pulaski County. When they arrived, they found two dead people: one male and one female. […]
lakeexpo.com
HIGHWAY ROUNDUP: Three Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crashes At Lake Of The Ozarks
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Prairie Home man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Missouri 87. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joseph Lusky, 58, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson and was attempting to navigate a curve when the motorcycle began to skid, crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a 2017 Ford F150. After impact, the Harley Davidson crossed the center of the road, overturned and ejected Lusky.
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
lakeexpo.com
4846 Spencer Creek Road, Camdenton , MO 65020
Looking for an updated home with plenty of privacy and stunning views everywhere you turn? When you walk in, you’re welcomed by vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, a spacious loft overlooking the home, and a brand-new kitchen complete with granite countertops & a large island. Featuring 7.73 acres of land with a partially fenced in area when you stop off the massive, covered deck, there is plenty of room for you and all your furry friends. The 30x50 shop is complete with finished epoxy flooring with additional storage above. Located less than two miles from Ha Ha Tonka State Park with incredible views, this would make this a great VRBO or investment opportunity as well. The water heater and water softener were new in November of 2020, there are too many updates to list, AND the home is being sold mostly furnished! Stop by today and look at this hidden gem tucked away in the woods. Seller is a licensed MO Realtor and is offering a one-year home warranty at closing.
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Charges In Biker Brawl Dropped
Charges against a 51-year-old Preston man who authorities believe was involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Blayne Curley of Camdenton have been dropped. The Miller County prosecutor’s office filed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Tonka Way-Con Ponder in July of last year following a shooting involving two biker gangs at the Casablanca Bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon
A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
kjluradio.com
Rolla police looking for burglars who stole from gun store
Police officers in Rolla are on the lookout for two suspects who broke into a gun store. The Rolla Police Department says officers were called to PCA guns in the 1700 block of North Bishop Avenue Sunday evening. When they arrived on scene, they reviewed surveillance footage that showed two suspects had forced their way into the store, stole several guns and fled the scene on foot.
KMZU
Juvenile seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, MO - A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Miller County. The crash occurred when Elaine Steen, 67, was turning left from route C when Steen struck a vehicle driven by Andy Wells, 43. Steen sustained moderate injures and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of serious injuries. The four-year-old child was the grandson of Steen.
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
Comments / 0