Looking for an updated home with plenty of privacy and stunning views everywhere you turn? When you walk in, you’re welcomed by vaulted ceilings, an open concept layout, a spacious loft overlooking the home, and a brand-new kitchen complete with granite countertops & a large island. Featuring 7.73 acres of land with a partially fenced in area when you stop off the massive, covered deck, there is plenty of room for you and all your furry friends. The 30x50 shop is complete with finished epoxy flooring with additional storage above. Located less than two miles from Ha Ha Tonka State Park with incredible views, this would make this a great VRBO or investment opportunity as well. The water heater and water softener were new in November of 2020, there are too many updates to list, AND the home is being sold mostly furnished! Stop by today and look at this hidden gem tucked away in the woods. Seller is a licensed MO Realtor and is offering a one-year home warranty at closing.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO