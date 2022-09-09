Read full article on original website
Why horses are the best medicine in Utah County
It’s a beautiful facility tucked into a quiet neighborhood in Utah County. A place to go when traditional therapies just don’t work. Courage Reins has been using Equine Therapy to help kids and adults in Utah with everything from anxiety to mobility issues for more than two decades. Executive Director Dennis Bromely tells us that the connection between horse and human is like nothing he’s ever seen before. There is a physical and mental health magic that takes place at Courage Reins that keeps people coming back once a week every week to experience everything from riding lessons, to grooming and simply taking care of the beautiful animals at Courage Reins, many of which are donated to the facility. Bromely says he’s seen incredible changes in each of the participants.
A walk for heart health and stroke prevention
Physical and emotional wellbeing have never been more important than now. Alison Flynn Gaffney joined the show to talk about the Utah Heart and Stroke Walk happening on September 17 at Sugarhouse Park this year. Acting as a great way to increase physical and mental health plus the added gift of helping those in need, this walk is one that shouldn’t be missed.
A mission to end suicide
Shawn Vierra, founder of Love Hard, and Josh Downs, Mental Performance Coach with Love Hard, joined the show today to talk about their cooperation. Love Hard is a foundation with the mission of ending suicide. Their slogan, “Turning trauma into triumph,” encourages teens to take challenges as a fuel to get better and take them to another step in their lives.
Take your recycling efforts to the next level with Recyclops
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you frustrated with changes to your communities’ recycling rules. It seems there are so many restrictions on what can go into your city’s recycling bins and what can not. There’s a local business focused on taking your recycling efforts to the next level. It’s called Recyclops.
Peace on Earth Gala focuses on domestic abuse prevention
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Salt Lake Domestic Violence Coalition (SLDVC) is inviting the public to support its 2022 Peace on Earth Gala on October 14 and the vital abuse prevention services funded by that event. SLDVC is a non profit organization and has been around...
Salt Lake Co. Library: Preparing to Stay Ahead at School
Salt Lake Co. Library: Preparing to Stay Ahead at …. Utahfamilies.org: Teaching Kids About Civic Engagement. Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC 4 …. Utah Honor Flight Takes Vets to D.C. Improving Your Business and Relationships.
How to befriend barnyard animals like this at the Utah State Fair
(Good Things Utah) The theme of this year’s Utah State Fair is centered around all things agriculture. And here in Utah, one of the biggest aspects of our agriculture is animal life. Since 1902, the Fair has been hosted at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center — a...
Travel back to the Wild West at this year’s Utah State Fair
(Good Things Utah) Reach for the sky! The annual Utah State Fair has reloaded and is ready for yet another great season of jaw-dropping entertainment. Going from September 8th through the 18th, this seasonal spectacle will give visitors a one-of-a-kind experience so good the whole family can appreciate. Since 1902,...
Where you can make new barnyard buddies at the Utah State Fair
(Good Things Utah) With all the amazing sights and sounds at the Utah State Fair this year, we still made time to count sheep. In this case, we were lucky enough to meet two friendly sheep named Queen B and Princess Bubbles — each raised by Knox Dallin, a talented young sheep farmer from Box Elder County.
Improving your business and relationships
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Creating a healthy work-life balance can take time and energy. Dr. Travis Fox and Michelle Fox join us to help inform on how to break free from the stress and anxieties of business.
Teen sisters launch size inclusive fashion line
Utah County Teenage sisters Sophie and Nora Wood came to GTU to share their new fashion line. The sisters impressively started Hello Mod in 2020 and are currently ages 16 and 18. The brand is size inclusive with a festive and feminine flair. Inspired by their parents who were both entrepreneurs, the sisters wanted to continue the family tradition of creating their own business and being their own bosses.
Why these wood fired pizzas make for the most authentic Italian flavors
(Good Things Utah) Coming up from September 17th to 18th, Festa Italiana SLC is set to give our community a healthy dose of Italian culture. Visitors will have the chance to explore Italy through a variety of entertainment, arts, and of course, food. All the festivities will be hosted in...
