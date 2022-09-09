It’s a beautiful facility tucked into a quiet neighborhood in Utah County. A place to go when traditional therapies just don’t work. Courage Reins has been using Equine Therapy to help kids and adults in Utah with everything from anxiety to mobility issues for more than two decades. Executive Director Dennis Bromely tells us that the connection between horse and human is like nothing he’s ever seen before. There is a physical and mental health magic that takes place at Courage Reins that keeps people coming back once a week every week to experience everything from riding lessons, to grooming and simply taking care of the beautiful animals at Courage Reins, many of which are donated to the facility. Bromely says he’s seen incredible changes in each of the participants.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO