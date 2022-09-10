NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Food52 Founder and CEO Amanda Hesser announced today the appointment of former West Elm President Alex Bellos as Co-CEO and Board Member of the cooking and home brand. Hesser and Bellos will build the business as Co-CEOs for six months, then Hesser will take on a new leadership role as Executive Chair and Bellos will continue as CEO of Food52. Over the coming months, Hesser and Bellos will continue transforming Food52 into a broader platform, building on the foundation of having Food52, Schoolhouse, and Dansk under one roof. In partnership with Hesser, Bellos will drive the company’s next phase of growth, expand reach and revenue, and help achieve Food52’s mission to be the next-generation home company bringing together soulful cooking and home brands and their communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005981/en/ Food52 Co-CEOs Amanda Hesser and Alex Bellos in the Test Kitchen of Food52′s future Brooklyn Navy Yard headquarters at Dock 72. (Credit: James Ransom/Food52)

