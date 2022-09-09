ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvbusiness.com

Mayor of Elkhart, Ind., Says City is Diversifying Beyond RVs

Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has long been known for its manufacturing prowess, especially in building RVs. “We do contribute to the manufacturing equation in the state, and we’ve...
ELKHART, IN
rvbusiness.com

Economist To Headline RVWA Breakfast at Open House

ELKHART, Ind. – The RV Women’s Alliance will be hosting its second Open House Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 7:15 to 8:45 a,m, in Elkhart, Ind., according to a press release from the organization. Headlining the event is Economic Analyst Lauren Stockli who will discuss current economic...
ELKHART, IN
rvbusiness.com

Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo

ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy