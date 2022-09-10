Read full article on original website
OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5
2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David...
Pittsville Volleyball Shut Out by Tri-County
13-25, 12-25, 7-25 Kills; Reese Grimm- 4 Brooke Grossman- 2 Assists : Brooke Grossman – 6 Vanessa Pelot – 3 — Digs: Reese Grimm & Kaylee Jacobson – 11 each. “We got outmatched by a very good team tonight. They were big and didn’t make mistakes. We did some good things but they were too much for us tonight,” explained Pittsville Head Coach Buff Heller.
Rapids Swimming finishes 6th at Terrors Invite
Wisconsin Rapds Lincoln took 6th place at the Appleton West Terrors Relay Invite. See the complete results here terror relays 2022 final results. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
Stratford Volleyball Takes Down Colby
Stratford wins in straight sets vs Colby. 27 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 15 “It was a rough night for the Colby Hornets, we put up a good fight but ran out of gas at the end. Our youth showed tonight, with 11 service errors and 25 hitting errors,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen.
Bloomer Sweeps Cadott Volleyball
Bloomer defeated Cadott in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Festival Foods encourages Food for Neighbors donations during Family Meals Month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods is celebrating Family Meals Month in September with a variety of programs, insights and recipe ideas to encourage families to enjoy meals together and help others achieve family meals as well. This year’s campaign focuses on helping families across the state of Wisconsin...
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022
Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Obituary for Wallace Linzmeier
Wallace L. Linzmeier, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, where a visitation is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick and Aaron Linzmeier, Troy and Mason Kollross, Geremiah Schuette, and Isaac Linzmeier.
Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased
BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
Marshfield Fire & Police Commission Discusses Revenue Options
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Fire & Police Commission this morning discussed additional Fire Department revenue options as the EMS Enterprise Fund faces a more than $600,000 deficit. Multiple concurrent calls have been a contributing factor to the increase in overtime and staffing challenges at the department. With the...
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
Aspirus Doctor Recognized as Aspirus Hero
Dr. Dennis McFadden was recently honored as an Aspirus Hero for the compassionate care he provided a patient. Dr. McFadden is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) with Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic-Illinois Avenue. His grateful patient nominated him for the award, writing: "Dr. McFadden helped me get through the hardest thing I've experienced in my life so far, which was postpartum depression. With his genuine care and reassurance that it would go away, he helped me. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't take his help."
National Education Expert Addresses Concerned Marshfield Citizens
Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Highlights Policy Reform Needs. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Alaina, age 14, was sitting in her Freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, when an armed attacker entered the campus, carried his rifle bag through an open gate, walked through an unlocked door, removed a rifle, and then proceeded to attack anyone and everyone that he could see on the first floor of the freshman building. After he had shot and killed students who were in the hallway, he proceeded to shoot through glass into classrooms.
