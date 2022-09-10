ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5

2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David...
EDGAR, WI
onfocus.news

Pittsville Volleyball Shut Out by Tri-County

13-25, 12-25, 7-25 Kills; Reese Grimm- 4 Brooke Grossman- 2 Assists : Brooke Grossman – 6 Vanessa Pelot – 3 — Digs: Reese Grimm & Kaylee Jacobson – 11 each. “We got outmatched by a very good team tonight. They were big and didn’t make mistakes. We did some good things but they were too much for us tonight,” explained Pittsville Head Coach Buff Heller.
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Rapids Swimming finishes 6th at Terrors Invite

Wisconsin Rapds Lincoln took 6th place at the Appleton West Terrors Relay Invite. See the complete results here terror relays 2022 final results. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
APPLETON, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Volleyball Takes Down Colby

Stratford wins in straight sets vs Colby. 27 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 15 “It was a rough night for the Colby Hornets, we put up a good fight but ran out of gas at the end. Our youth showed tonight, with 11 service errors and 25 hitting errors,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen.
STRATFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
City
Marathon, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Marathon, WI
Sports
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
City
Mason, WI
onfocus.news

Bloomer Sweeps Cadott Volleyball

Bloomer defeated Cadott in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
BLOOMER, WI
onfocus.news

New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022

Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Shaw
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Night#College Athletes#Volunteers#American Football#The Assumption Royals
onfocus.news

Obituary for Wallace Linzmeier

Wallace L. Linzmeier, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, where a visitation is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick and Aaron Linzmeier, Troy and Mason Kollross, Geremiah Schuette, and Isaac Linzmeier.
AUBURNDALE, WI
wwisradio.com

Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased

BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
onfocus.news

Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
onfocus.news

Marshfield Fire & Police Commission Discusses Revenue Options

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Fire & Police Commission this morning discussed additional Fire Department revenue options as the EMS Enterprise Fund faces a more than $600,000 deficit. Multiple concurrent calls have been a contributing factor to the increase in overtime and staffing challenges at the department. With the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Aspirus Doctor Recognized as Aspirus Hero

Dr. Dennis McFadden was recently honored as an Aspirus Hero for the compassionate care he provided a patient. Dr. McFadden is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) with Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic-Illinois Avenue. His grateful patient nominated him for the award, writing: "Dr. McFadden helped me get through the hardest thing I've experienced in my life so far, which was postpartum depression. With his genuine care and reassurance that it would go away, he helped me. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't take his help."
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

National Education Expert Addresses Concerned Marshfield Citizens

Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Highlights Policy Reform Needs. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Alaina, age 14, was sitting in her Freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, when an armed attacker entered the campus, carried his rifle bag through an open gate, walked through an unlocked door, removed a rifle, and then proceeded to attack anyone and everyone that he could see on the first floor of the freshman building. After he had shot and killed students who were in the hallway, he proceeded to shoot through glass into classrooms.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy