The Bachelorette is back in 2022, bigger and better than ever before as the show is helping not one, but two women find love. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are nearing the Bachelorette finale in September 2022 and fans have been weighing in all season on who they think the ladies should partner up with. Aven Jones had a rollercoaster ride on The Bachelorette, so let’s get to know him a little more.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO