How old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé and what is age gap with Michael?

Angela Deem is a well-known 90 Day Fiancé star. She and her partner Michael had many ups and downs on the TLC show and are long-standing cast members on the series in 2022. As they appear on the Happily Ever After? spin-off, many fans want to know more about them. So, how old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?
realitytitbit.com

Where is Christine from Sister Wives now that she's no longer with Kody?

For over a decade, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into the lives of the Brown family on Sister Wives. Kody Brown had four wives when the show first started in 2010. He married fourth wife, Robyn, in season 1. Since then, there have been many changes to the Brown family. So, let’s take a look at where Christine from Sister Wives is now as season 17 airs.
realitytitbit.com

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
realitytitbit.com

Debbie from 90 Day Fiance now: Weight loss and romance rumors

Debbie Johnson originally joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise simple as ‘Colt Johnson’s mom’ in 2019’s season 6. But years later, we’re still obsessed. Debbie is back for The Single Life season 3, which kicked off last night, and she’s looking amazing. The reality...
realitytitbit.com

Who is Shereé Whitfield dating as she dubs new man a 'ten out of ten'?

Long-time Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will know Shereé Whitfield hasn’t been the luckiest in love in her life. She was previously married to Bob Whitfield, which was pointed out at the RHOA reunion by Kenya Moore. Shereé also had an on-screen romance with Tyrone Gilliams during season 14.
realitytitbit.com

What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande enjoyed a whirlwind romance that most people couldn’t keep up with. Following public appearances, song features, and a surprise engagement, Reality Titbit looks back at what happened between Pete and Ariana. What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?. The pair started dating in...
realitytitbit.com

Ray J has fans 'Googling Kim Kardashian's handwriting' after latest IG Live

The Shade Room shared a video from Kim Kardashian‘s ex, Ray J, on September 11th. In the clip from Ray J’s Instagram Live, he talks about documents he’s suggesting are related to his and Kim’s famous adult film. In the video, Ray J compares handwriting from documents to cards he says he received from Kim in the past.
realitytitbit.com

Vogue icon Anna Wintour has no interest in Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian stole the show once again this weekend during the Fendi show at New York Fashion Week in that iconic sparkling gown – which I’m sure we have all seen by now. However, she has also made headlines for another reason as fans believe the mother of four was snubbed by Anna Wintour after seeing an “awkward” moment captured on film at the show.
