FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
realitytitbit.com
How old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé and what is age gap with Michael?
Angela Deem is a well-known 90 Day Fiancé star. She and her partner Michael had many ups and downs on the TLC show and are long-standing cast members on the series in 2022. As they appear on the Happily Ever After? spin-off, many fans want to know more about them. So, how old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?
realitytitbit.com
Where is Christine from Sister Wives now that she's no longer with Kody?
For over a decade, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into the lives of the Brown family on Sister Wives. Kody Brown had four wives when the show first started in 2010. He married fourth wife, Robyn, in season 1. Since then, there have been many changes to the Brown family. So, let’s take a look at where Christine from Sister Wives is now as season 17 airs.
realitytitbit.com
Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?
Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
realitytitbit.com
The Bachelorette's Rachel gets engaged after whittling three men down to one
Going into the first part of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel had three men to choose from – and by the end of the episode she was officially engaged after choosing which guy she wanted to marry. While Gabby had already chosen Erich, Rachel went into the final with Aven,...
realitytitbit.com
Dwight Eubanks still living his best life as RHOA icon years after that legendary diss
Dwight Eubanks cameoed on RHOA season 14 finale for Shereé Whitfield’s fashion show, but what has the hairstylist been up to since he left? His Bravo legacy has lived on as the best guest since his sassy diss at Shereé’s then-budding fashion vision. The RHOA is...
realitytitbit.com
Courtney Cox responds to Kanye's 'Friends wasn't funny' swipe on Instagram
Kanye West cleared up the story behind his “Friends wasn’t funny” remark from 2020, but Courtney Cox isn’t letting it slide so easily. The actress has clapped back in a lighthearted Instagram video, and it looks like she’s staying away from his music for the time being.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian dreams of 'successful' law firm one day but Skky Partners comes first
Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar in December and has previously helped a handful of incarcerated people commute their sentences successfully. Since launching her career in law, Kim has said that she “dreams” of “creating her own successful law firm.”. However, the businesswoman has multiple businesses launching...
realitytitbit.com
Jeniffer and Jesse spark split rumours but 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't convinced
Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester from 90 Day Fiancé have sparked rumours that they’ve broken up in September 2022 via Instagram. As reported by Screen Rant, Jeniffer took to Instagram Stories to state that she and Jesse were no longer an item, but their joint IG page tells a different story.
realitytitbit.com
Debbie from 90 Day Fiance now: Weight loss and romance rumors
Debbie Johnson originally joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise simple as ‘Colt Johnson’s mom’ in 2019’s season 6. But years later, we’re still obsessed. Debbie is back for The Single Life season 3, which kicked off last night, and she’s looking amazing. The reality...
realitytitbit.com
Who is Shereé Whitfield dating as she dubs new man a 'ten out of ten'?
Long-time Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will know Shereé Whitfield hasn’t been the luckiest in love in her life. She was previously married to Bob Whitfield, which was pointed out at the RHOA reunion by Kenya Moore. Shereé also had an on-screen romance with Tyrone Gilliams during season 14.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance's Caesar Mack warns fans they need to get ready for drama
Caesar Mack is back for a new series of 90 Day Fiance – and he’s promising plenty of drama. The reality star is back for the new series of The Single Life, and it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride. The 49-year-old took to Instagram...
realitytitbit.com
Hilary Farr amassed whopping net worth by acting while renovating homes
Hilary Farr has many feathers in her cap. She’s a designer, actress, businesswoman and TV host – but how much has all that hard work brought her? Let’s examine the Love It or List It host’s net worth. At the age of 71, Hilary has a...
realitytitbit.com
What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande enjoyed a whirlwind romance that most people couldn’t keep up with. Following public appearances, song features, and a surprise engagement, Reality Titbit looks back at what happened between Pete and Ariana. What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?. The pair started dating in...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney taking Travis's name was ‘a given’ after she inked ‘I love you’ on his skin
Kourtney Kardashian recently made an appearance on the Today show where she spoke to host Hoda Kotb about the exciting things going on in her life at the moment. From taking Travis’s surname being “a given” as well as discussing and promoting her latest victim gummy collaboration.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé Jenny and Sumit focus on 'their happiness' to then reconnect with his parents
Jenny and Sumit’s love story is facing their biggest crisis as Sumit’s parents are said to have disowned him following his secret marriage to Jenny. Now, she has given him an ultimatum to choose between their “happiness” or their parents. In the last couple of weeks,...
realitytitbit.com
Ray J has fans 'Googling Kim Kardashian's handwriting' after latest IG Live
The Shade Room shared a video from Kim Kardashian‘s ex, Ray J, on September 11th. In the clip from Ray J’s Instagram Live, he talks about documents he’s suggesting are related to his and Kim’s famous adult film. In the video, Ray J compares handwriting from documents to cards he says he received from Kim in the past.
realitytitbit.com
Beyonce just had epic birthday party but everyone's saying Hello to Adele's 'wedding ring' instead
Fans have been left adamant that British singer Adele is married after she rocked a supposed “wedding ring” at Beyoncé’s birthday bash this week. The star arrived at the Bel-Air mansion with her partner Rich Paul and she seemed to steel the show with her whopping gold ring.
realitytitbit.com
Chrishell Stause re-unites with AMC co-stars in a 'way you haven’t seen before'
Selling Sunset star and soap alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan; ex-Bethany) will star opposite her former All My Children castmates Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey, in a new Lifetime thriller set to premiere in 2023, as per People. Chrishell Stause has been on television for more than a decade, that’s because...
realitytitbit.com
TOWIE's Dan Edgar and Amber Turner remove couple snaps from IG amid split rumours
TOWIE’s Amber Turner and Dan Edgar spark concerns they’ve broken up after both have deleted their couple snaps from Instagram days after a summer break in Ibiza. Did Amber and Dan split?. It’s not the first time that the couple has raised suspicions they’ve gone their separate ways....
realitytitbit.com
Vogue icon Anna Wintour has no interest in Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian stole the show once again this weekend during the Fendi show at New York Fashion Week in that iconic sparkling gown – which I’m sure we have all seen by now. However, she has also made headlines for another reason as fans believe the mother of four was snubbed by Anna Wintour after seeing an “awkward” moment captured on film at the show.
