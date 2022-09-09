Read full article on original website
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
U.K.・
Celebrity psychic reveals meaning of King Charles’s ‘devil’ tarot card
A psychic is predicting that King Charles’s reign will be long and fruitful – though a devil card in his tarot reading is a warning he could end up in trouble for making a joke that will fall flat.Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, 48, also says the Queen’s death last Thursday came at a time the spiritual community had been dreading because of the unfortunate way the stars were aligned.And Honigman, who lives in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, also foresees Camilla “doing her best to stay in the shadows” as Queen Consort, William – now Prince of Wales – struggling...
Diana Funeral Redux as Prince Harry and Prince William to Walk Side by Side Behind Queen’s Coffin Wednesday
Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to make another carefully managed show of unity Wednesday, when they will walk behind the queen’s body as it travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. The solemn procession will inevitable stir memories of the boys walking behind Diana’s coffin together 25 years ago.Their wives are expected to travel together in a following car.The cortege will depart Buckingham Palace, where the queen’s body lay Tuesday night, at exactly 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, with the lead-lined oak coffin borne on a gun carriage through London’s grand ceremonial streets.Charles, William, Harry, Andrew, Edward, and...
