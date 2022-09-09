A psychic is predicting that King Charles’s reign will be long and fruitful – though a devil card in his tarot reading is a warning he could end up in trouble for making a joke that will fall flat.Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, 48, also says the Queen’s death last Thursday came at a time the spiritual community had been dreading because of the unfortunate way the stars were aligned.And Honigman, who lives in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, also foresees Camilla “doing her best to stay in the shadows” as Queen Consort, William – now Prince of Wales – struggling...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO