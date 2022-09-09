ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Celebrity psychic reveals meaning of King Charles’s ‘devil’ tarot card

A psychic is predicting that King Charles’s reign will be long and fruitful –  though a devil card in his tarot reading is a warning he could end up in trouble for making a joke that will fall flat.Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, 48, also says the Queen’s death last Thursday came at a time the spiritual community had been dreading because of the unfortunate way the stars were aligned.And Honigman, who lives in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, also foresees Camilla “doing her best to stay in the shadows” as Queen Consort, William – now Prince of Wales – struggling...
TheDailyBeast

Diana Funeral Redux as Prince Harry and Prince William to Walk Side by Side Behind Queen’s Coffin Wednesday

Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to make another carefully managed show of unity Wednesday, when they will walk behind the queen’s body as it travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. The solemn procession will inevitable stir memories of the boys walking behind Diana’s coffin together 25 years ago.Their wives are expected to travel together in a following car.The cortege will depart Buckingham Palace, where the queen’s body lay Tuesday night, at exactly 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, with the lead-lined oak coffin borne on a gun carriage through London’s grand ceremonial streets.Charles, William, Harry, Andrew, Edward, and...
realitytitbit.com

Davina Potratz calls out Selling Sunset producers weeks after Chrishell Stause's rant

Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz had a message for the show’s producers after a fan questioned her “energy.”. Davina Potratz has appeared on the Netflix hit series since it launched in 2019. For the first seasons, the 44-year-old was labeled the “villain” of The Oppenheim Group by some fans. That was until former co-star Christine Quinn took over her title.
realitytitbit.com

Is Michael Portillo still married to Carolyn Eadie?

Michael Portillo is a British journalist, broadcaster and former politician. After marrying his childhood sweetheart, we take a look into the couples 40-year marriage to see if they are still together and answer who is Carolyn Eadie?. Who is Michael Portillo and what shows has he been on?. Michael Portillo...
