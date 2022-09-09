Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
'Southern Charm' Star Madison Simon Got Married in a Gorgeous Italian Setting
While Madison LeCroy's engagement and wedding plans have been a highlight on Season 8 of Southern Charm, after filming wrapped, the show's other Madison, Madison Simon, tied the knot. Though Madison Simon has never been an official cast member on Southern Charm, she's appeared on the Bravo series many times...
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
realitytitbit.com
Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing
Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
realitytitbit.com
Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?
Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure
For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Bravo Fans for Bullying Daughter Riley Over Her Weight
One downfall of being in the public limelight is the onslaught of criticism usually directed at famous people. Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview, the Xscape vocalist told People how infuriated she feels that fans have attacked her daughter’s weight issues and said, “it boils my blood.”
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
realitytitbit.com
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation
Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless
Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
