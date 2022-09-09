ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
realitytitbit.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
realitytitbit.com

Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?

Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
In Touch Weekly

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
The Independent

Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral

Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
