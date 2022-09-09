Read full article on original website
Related
Did the U.S. jump the gun with the new omicron-targeted vaccines?
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA's move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
Webb: Creating a medical crisis
Now that Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has announced his retirement at the end of 2022, we should ask ourselves: Is the pandemic over?. Here is a second question of importance: Are we creating a medical crisis — or crises — in America?...
Comments / 0